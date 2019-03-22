The Arizona Wildcats' offense got off to a hot start Friday with two runs in the first inning, but stalled after that in a 10-5 loss to the No. 1 UCLA Bruins at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles.
After Zach Pettway (2-1) sat down the first two Wildcats, Matthew Dyer had an infield single, Austin Wells singled to right and Nick Quintana hit a double to left center to bring in both UA baserunners.
It would be downhill from there, though, as Arizona starter Randy Labaut (2-2) surrendered a run in each of the first three innings before UCLA pounced on him for a four-spot in the fourth.
Labaut struck out four and issued four free bases while allowing seven runs on nine hits in four innings. Freshman George Arias provided a strong relief appearance in the late innings, striking out two in two perfect frames.
Garrett Mitchell, Ryan Kreidler, Jack Stronach each contributed two RBIs for the Bruins. The trio accounts for UCLA's top three batting averages, and combined hit 4 for 11. Kevin Kendall finished 3 for 3 with four runs scored.
Dyer and Wells led the way for UA offensively. Dyer finished 2 for 4 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI, and Wells matched his 2 for 4 performance while adding a run and two RBIs of his own.
The Wildcats (13-8, 2-2) rallied with three runs in the top half of the eighth with an RBI single by Dyer and a two-run base hit for Wells.
Arizona and UCLA (15-4, 3-1) play Game 2 of their three-game series at 2 p.m. Saturday. Quinn Flanagan is scheduled to start on the mound for the Wildcats.