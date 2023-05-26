SCOTTSDALE – Arizona has slayed the dragon. And the Wildcats might have done enough to make the NCAA Tournament.

No. 8 seed Arizona defeated No. 1 seed Stanford, its postseason nemesis, 14-4 in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament on Friday night at Scottsdale. The game ended via run rule after seven innings.

Arizona will face No. 6 seed Oregon in the championship game Saturday night. The winner will earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats, despite their sub-.500 record in the Pac-12 during the regular season, might have done enough to make it regardless of what happens Saturday. Friday’s win over the Cardinal was the Cats’ second in a row over a team that will host a regional next weekend. Arizona (33-23) is 3-0 in the Pac-12 Tournament and has won seven of its past eight games.

Friday’s game turned in the second inning. Trailing 2-0, Arizona exploded for eight runs. The Wildcats send 13 batters to the plate and knocked out Stanford starter Quinn Mathews, the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year. The inning began with a solo home run by Mason White and featured two hits and three RBIs from Tommy Splaine, who went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three runs scored.

Stanford’s offense is every bit as prolific as Arizona’s, and the Wildcats know better than anyone that no lead is safe. They squandered multiple leads the last time they faced the Cardinal – a game that ended with Arizona on top by a score of 21-20.

Arizona created further separation with a five-run fifth – highlighted by Chase Davis’ moonshot grand slam that extended the lead to 13-3. Davis’ 21st home run of the season landed on the roof of the Charro Lodge beyond the right field bullpen. The star junior went 3 for 4 with six RBIs.