Arizona Wildcats voted to finish fourth in preseason Pac-12 baseball media poll

The preseason Pac-12 media poll was released Thursday afternoon and the Arizona Wildcats are predicted to finish fourth in the conference after receiving 70 points.

Arizona State, ranked ninth in D1 Baseball's Top 25, was voted to win the Pac-12 title with 96 points, including seven for first place. UCLA also received four first-place votes, but finished with 89 total points.

Stanford accumulated 81 votes and finished third in the media poll.

Here's a complete look at the Pac-12 media poll:

1. ASU (96)

2. UCLA (89)

3. Stanford (81)

4. Arizona (70)

5. Oregon State (66)

6. Washington (49)

7. USC (45)

7. Cal (45)

9. Oregon (35)

10. Utah (16)

11. Washington State (11)