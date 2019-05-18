The Arizona baseball team won its seventh straight game, finishing off a sweep of host Penn State 9-5 on Saturday. The Wildcats were 3-14 on the road coming into the series, but went 3-0 by outscoring the Nittany Lions 35-12.
UA scored three times in the first inning and added five runs in the fourth. The Wildcats led 9-0 before Penn State scored twice in the seventh and three runs in the eighth.
Nick Quintana went 3 for 5 with four RBIs in the win. Cameron Cannon and Branden Boissiere each added two hits. Quinn Flanagan (7-3) earned the win with six scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and struck out eight.
Arizona (29-24) wraps up its regular season with a three-game series at last-place Washington State, starting Thursday.