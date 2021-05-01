Arizona wins sixth straight Pac-12 series with comeback victory over Utes

Mac Bingham scored on an RBI groundout by Daniel Susac to snap a tie in the eighth inning as the Arizona baseball team rallied past Utah 4-3 on Saturday to win its sixth straight Pac-12 series.

Utah led 3-2 entering the eighth before Ryan Holgate singled in Branden Boissiere to help No. 10-ranked UA (29-11, 14-6 Pac-12) tie the game at 3.

The Utes (10-25, 5-15) jumped to a 3-0 lead in the second inning but were held scoreless the rest of the way as UA ran its winning streak to eight.

Riley Cooper (2-0) earned the win in relief, and Vince Vannelle earned his seventh save with a perfect ninth. Starter Garrett Irvin allowed one earned run in 3 1/3 innings, and Chandler Murphy followed with 4 1/3 scoreless frames.

UA cut the lead to 3-2 in the third on a sacrifice fly by Jacob Berry and an RBI single by Holgate, who finished 2 of 4 with two RBIs.

Bingham was 2 for 4 and scored twice for UA, which will go for the sweep Sunday when the teams wrap up the series at 11 a.m.

Sunday Who: Utah (10-25, 5-15) at No. 10 Arizona (29-11, 14-6) When: 11 a.m. Radio: 1290-AM