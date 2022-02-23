Arizona would like to give catcher Daniel Susac a break, but it’s easier said than done

Before the season, Arizona coach Chip Hale talked about finding ways to get catcher Daniel Susac some rest. Susac was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2021, but he wore down late in the campaign — in which he started 60 of the Wildcats’ 63 games behind the plate.
Hale mentioned the possibility of Susac serving as the designated hitter — but only if freshman Tommy Splaine and/or sophomore Cameron LaLiberte had proved they could handle the catching duties.
“The other way to do it,” Hale said, “is when we get up by a bunch or down by a bunch, which is going to happen, we get him out.”
Arizona has been up by a bunch — and down by a bunch — in each of its past three games. Yet Susac has played every inning.
Hale said he and his staff will revisit the situation moving forward. A specific set of circumstances prevented them from subbing out Susac during Tuesday’s 19-3 loss to Grand Canyon in the home opener at Hi Corbett Field.
Splaine is also a pitcher, and he was the second man up after starter Eric Orloff. That left LaLiberte as the only backup catcher. If Arizona had taken Susac out of the game — and then LaLiberte had gotten hurt — the 14th-ranked Wildcats wouldn’t have anyone left to catch.
“We’ll have to rethink some of that stuff,” Hale said. “We thought about it late in the game. If Splaine’s going to pitch in a game, maybe that’s a day where Daniel DHs.”
The workload hasn’t impacted Susac at the plate. He had three of Arizona’s five hits Tuesday night, including a 406-foot double. He’s hitting .400, the second-best mark on the team among regulars.
Defensive downturn
The Wildcats’ defense somehow went from bad to worse overnight.
A scoring change upped Arizona’s error total from six to seven. It was the Wildcats’ highest single-game total since an eight-error affair on Feb. 21, 2009, against Sacramento State — and came on the heels of a three-game opening weekend in which they committed only one error.
All the miscues were made by infielders: first baseman Noah Turley (three), third baseman Garen Caulfield (two), second baseman Tyler Casagrande (one) and reserve Jacob Shaver (one).
The infield will have a different look whenever Tony Bullard is able to return.
Arizona’s starting third baseman missed the first four games because of a shoulder injury. He was absent Tuesday to attend his father’s funeral but wouldn’t have been able to play in the field had he been at the park.
Hale said it’s possible Bullard could return by this weekend. Arizona opens a four-game home series against Milwaukee on Thursday.
“We’re hoping,” Hale said. “Maybe Saturday or Sunday, but it’d be a stretch.”
Once Bullard returns, Caulfield will be able move back to second base. Casagrande will be in the mix in right field (he’s a natural outfielder) or possibly first base.
Midweek challenge
Arizona’s shoddy defense made life difficult for the pitching staff; six of GCU’s runs were unearned.
But growing pains were expected from Tuesday’s collection of arms. Five of the seven pitchers the Wildcats used were making their college debuts.
“We were hoping they’d pitch well,” Hale said. “That’s what we had. We’re in a situation where we played three games on the weekend ... and we’re not going to start any of our starters – our weekend starters.
“We are going to try to see what we can do in these Tuesday games. Those guys that pitched tonight are gonna have to pitch again, and they’re gonna have to pitch better.”
The situation would be different if right-hander Chandler Murphy were available. Murphy, a third-year sophomore who went 7-0 last season, was projected to be Arizona’s No. 3 starter — at worst. But Murphy has been out because of an arm injury. Although he has been playing catch, Murphy does not have a timetable to return.
Had Murphy been healthy, Arizona could have saved Dawson Netz or Quinn Flanagan for Tuesday. It should be easier to manage the staff once the starters can throw 100-plus pitches, although the schedule – compressed by a week because of the Pac-12 Tournament – could mitigate that.
Inside pitch
Freshman right-hander Anthony Susac (0-0, 15.43 ERA) will start the opener vs. Milwaukee. He’ll be followed by right-hander TJ Nichols (0-0, 2.25), left-hander Garrett Irvin (0-0, 4.50) and right-hander Netz (1-0, 0.00).
Milwaukee opened the season with a three-game sweep at Alabama A&M. The Panthers set a school record with 11 stolen bases in the series finale. Since starting 0-9 last year, Milwaukee has gone 25-24.
Arizona lost a home opener for the first time since 2003, but it was hardly the first time the Wildcats have struggled early in the season at Hi Corbett Field. Arizona split its opening series against Ball State last year and lost pre-conference home games against Wichita State and Air Force. The Wildcats went on to win the Pac-12 and advance to the College World Series.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev