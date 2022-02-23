Arizona would like to give catcher Daniel Susac a break, but it’s easier said than done

Before the season, Arizona coach Chip Hale talked about finding ways to get catcher Daniel Susac some rest. Susac was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2021, but he wore down late in the campaign — in which he started 60 of the Wildcats’ 63 games behind the plate.

Hale mentioned the possibility of Susac serving as the designated hitter — but only if freshman Tommy Splaine and/or sophomore Cameron LaLiberte had proved they could handle the catching duties.

“The other way to do it,” Hale said, “is when we get up by a bunch or down by a bunch, which is going to happen, we get him out.”

Arizona has been up by a bunch — and down by a bunch — in each of its past three games. Yet Susac has played every inning.

Hale said he and his staff will revisit the situation moving forward. A specific set of circumstances prevented them from subbing out Susac during Tuesday’s 19-3 loss to Grand Canyon in the home opener at Hi Corbett Field.