Arizona's 2022 baseball schedule includes 31 home games, first-ever Pac-12 Tournament

The Arizona Wildcats will play 31 home games in their first season under coach Chip Hale, then travel to Scottsdale for the Pac-12's first-ever baseball tournament.

The Wildcats' schedule, released Wednesday, includes 24 games against teams that made the postseason in 2021. Four of the Wildcats' 2022 foes finished last season ranked in the top 25.

Arizona will open its season in Arlington, Texas, before returning to Tucson for a 10-game homestand that begins Feb. 22 against Grand Canyon. The Wildcats will host Wisconsin-Milwaukee for four games between Feb.24-27 and then take on Dixie State (March 1), Texas State (March 4-6) and New Mexico (March 8).

The Wildcats open Pac-12 play at Cal on March 11. Their home conference slate begins March 19, with the first of three games against Stanford.

All game times are TBA.

The season will end of a double-elimination Pac-12 Tournament held at Scottsdale Stadium. The winner gets the league's automatic bid into the NCAA Regionals.

To view the complete schedule, click here.

Compiled in part from a news release.