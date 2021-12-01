 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona's 2022 baseball schedule includes 31 home games, first-ever Pac-12 Tournament
editor's pick

Arizona's 2022 baseball schedule includes 31 home games, first-ever Pac-12 Tournament

University of Arizona's new head coach Chip Hale signs a few autographs for the kids lining the outfield fences shortly before the Wildcats take on Obregon in the Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta at Kino Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., October 3, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell

The Arizona Wildcats will play 31 home games in their first season under coach Chip Hale, then travel to Scottsdale for the Pac-12's first-ever baseball tournament.

The Wildcats' schedule, released Wednesday, includes 24 games against teams that made the postseason in 2021. Four of the Wildcats' 2022 foes finished last season ranked in the top 25.

Arizona will open its season in Arlington, Texas, before returning to Tucson for a 10-game homestand that begins Feb. 22 against Grand Canyon. The Wildcats will host Wisconsin-Milwaukee for four games between Feb.24-27 and then take on Dixie State (March 1), Texas State (March 4-6) and New Mexico (March 8).

The Wildcats open Pac-12 play at Cal on March 11. Their home conference slate begins March 19, with the first of three games against Stanford.

All game times are TBA.

The season will end of a double-elimination Pac-12 Tournament held at Scottsdale Stadium. The winner gets the league's automatic bid into the NCAA Regionals.

To view the complete schedule, click here.

Compiled in part from a news release.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria hosts first international basketball match in years

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News