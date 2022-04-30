Arizona's 216-game scoring streak ends as Nevada shuts down Wildcats' offense

The Arizona Wildcats entered Saturday having scored at least one run in 216 straight games, the longest active streak in Power 5 conference baseball.

That streak was erased — and so was the team’s four-game win streak.

Visiting Nevada shut out the Wildcats 2-0 in the third game of a four-game weekend series at Hi Corbett Field, with starting pitcher Cam Walty going the distance on 107 pitches.

Arizona’s offense mustered just three hits, wasting a Garrett Irvin pitching gem. The Wildcats' lefty threw a season-high eight innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs and striking out two.

Arizona managed to get the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning after Mac Bingham drew a two-out walk. But catcher Tommy Splaine lined out to Nevada right fielder Pat Caulfield, who made a diving catch to end the game.

Irvin got off to an uneven start, allowing two runs in the first inning. He walked the first two batters, though the leadoff man was thrown out by Splaine on a steal attempt. Irvin allowed another batter to reach on a single before giving up a two-run triple.

"You’ve got to be ready the first inning," UA coach Chip Hale said. "(Irvin) had good stuff today, just the first inning wasn’t there."

The early deficit continued a recent trend of late for the Wildcats (31-14). They fell behind 3-0 in the first two games of the series before rallying back to win both. Their luck ran out Saturday.

"We’ve fallen behind numerous games here," Hale said. "It’s an issue that we have to try to address."

UA’s hitters were aggressive at the plate, swinging early in the count but to no avail. Nevada’s Walty cruised through the lineup, throwing his first complete game of the year and not allowing more than one runner to each base in any inning.

The nine-inning game took just 2 hours and 13 minutes to reach the finish line as the Wildcats had three 1-2-3 innings at the dish; Nevada had four innings without a batter reaching base.

"I think guys want to be aggressive; you don’t want to be passive," UA right fielder Tanner O’Tremba said. "You try not to change anything. If you get your pitch, you swing."

O’Tremba had one of the team’s three hits — a double to left in the first inning — and also reached base on an error with on out in the sixth. O’Tremba stole second to get into scoring position but three-hole hitter Daniel Susac struck out swinging and Chase Davis grounded out to shortstop.

“I think on the offensive side, we’re going to get more than two runs (to win the game) most of the time,” O’Tremba said.

Inside pitch

Hale declined to name a starting pitcher for Sunday's series finale.

Sunday is Teacher Appreciation Day; fans will receive a Bingham trading card.

Arizona will have another quick turnaround following Sunday's game; the Wildcats host GCU on Tuesday night.

Sunday Who: Nevada (22-19) at Arizona (31-14) When: Noon

