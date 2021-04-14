Arizona's Branden Boissiere, Jacob Berry make midseason watch list for Golden Spikes Award

Two Arizona Wildcats have been named to the midseason watch list for the Golden Spikes Award, given to the nation’s top amateur baseball player.

The recipients of that honor are sophomore first baseman Branden Boissiere and freshman third baseman/designated hitter Jacob Berry.

Boissiere is batting .382 with a .483 on-base percentage. His 39 runs are tied for second most in the nation, and he leads the Pac-12 with 47 hits. Boissiere also has a .992 fielding percentage, second best among UA regulars.

The switch-hitting Berry paces all Division I freshmen with a .414 average. He leads the Pac-12 with 35 RBIs and ranks in the top 10 in the conference in several other offensive categories. He’s currently riding a 16-game hitting streak.

Arizona is one of only four schools to have more than one player make the midseason watch list for the Golden Spikes Award. Boissiere and Berry are the first Wildcats to crack the list since first baseman JJ Matijevic in 2017.

No. 13 Arizona (21-10, 7-5 Pac-12) visits Washington State (16-12, 4-8) for a three-game series starting Friday afternoon.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

