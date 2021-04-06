Arizona's Chandler Murphy is first Wildcat to be named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week since 2018

Arizona right-hander Chandler Murphy’s hitless relief outing at Arizona State has earned him the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week award.
Murphy, a second-year sophomore, yielded only one baserunner in five innings as the Wildcats rallied to defeat the Sun Devils in the opener of their three-game conference series this past Thursday. Murphy, who’s from Peoria, struck out a career-high eight batters to improve to 3-0.
Murphy is the first Wildcat to be named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week since Cody Deason in May 2018. Murphy is the third UA player to be honored by the league this season, joining past Pac-12 Players of the Week Branden Boissiere and Daniel Susac.
Arizona (18-8) is set to face ASU (16-7) again Tuesday night in a non-conference game at Hi Corbett Field.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Michael Lev
Reporter
Michael is an award-winning journalist who has been covering sports professionally since the early '90s. He started at the Star in 2015 after spending 15 years at The Orange County Register. Michael is a graduate of Northwestern University.