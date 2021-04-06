Arizona's Chandler Murphy is first Wildcat to be named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week since 2018

Arizona right-hander Chandler Murphy’s hitless relief outing at Arizona State has earned him the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week award.

Murphy, a second-year sophomore, yielded only one baserunner in five innings as the Wildcats rallied to defeat the Sun Devils in the opener of their three-game conference series this past Thursday. Murphy, who’s from Peoria, struck out a career-high eight batters to improve to 3-0.

Murphy is the first Wildcat to be named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week since Cody Deason in May 2018. Murphy is the third UA player to be honored by the league this season, joining past Pac-12 Players of the Week Branden Boissiere and Daniel Susac.

Arizona (18-8) is set to face ASU (16-7) again Tuesday night in a non-conference game at Hi Corbett Field.

