For Chase Davis, it's practically old news. For Kiko Romero, it's a monumental achievement.

The Arizona sluggers were named second-team All-Americans by the American Baseball Coaches Association on Friday.

It's the third All-America accolade picked up by Davis this week. He previously was named a second-team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and Perfect Game.

Romero became the first Arizona full-time first baseman to earn All-America recognition from the ABCA since Harry Messick in 1958.

Romero, a graduate of Canyon del Oro High School, broke the UA single-season record with 89 RBIs this season. That mark had stood for nearly 50 years.

Romero tied Davis for the team lead with 21 home runs. Romero, a junior, posted a .345/.441/.724 slash line, scored 60 runs and recorded a .995 fielding percentage in his first season as a Wildcat after transferring from Central Arizona College.

Davis, also a junior, scored 71 runs, drove in 74 and led Arizona in all three triple-slash categories (.362/.489/.742).