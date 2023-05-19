Arizona sluggers Chase Davis and Kiko Romero are two of 60 semifinalists for the Dick Howser Trophy, one of the most prestigious awards in college baseball. Criteria considered for the award include on-field performance, leadership and moral character.

Davis, a junior outfielder, entered Friday’s doubleheader vs. USC with 17 home runs, second most in the Pac-12, and a slash line of .373/.500/.746. He is expected to enter the MLB draft after this season and could be a first-round pick.

Romero, a junior first basemen, had 15 home runs, a league-leading 75 RBIs and a slash line of .355/.447/.705. Romero transferred to Arizona last summer from Central Arizona College after prepping at Canyon del Oro High School.