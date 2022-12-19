Arizona's Chase Davis named a preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball

Arizona Wildcats outfielder Chase Davis has been selected as a second-team Preseason All-American by Tucson-based Collegiate Baseball.
Davis hit .289 last season with 56 runs scored, 13 doubles, one triple, a team-leading 18 home runs, and 54 RBIs. His 48 walks were tops on the team. He also posted a .979 fielding percentage with two outfield assists. Davis was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 following the season.
Arizona opens its season Feb. 17 in Scottsdale, part of the MLB Desert Invitational. The UA's first home game is scheduled for Feb. 24 against West Virginia.