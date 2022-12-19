 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access, including the e-Edition, as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company
editor's pick

Arizona's Chase Davis named a preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball

  • Updated
Arizona-Ole Miss baseball

Arizona Wildcats outfielder Chase Davis (5) reacts from inside the dugout after hitting a home run in the second inning against the Ole Miss Rebels during the Coral Gables NCAA baseball regional game at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Florida, Saturday, June 4, 2022.

 Sam Navarro, Miami Herald

Arizona Wildcats outfielder Chase Davis has been selected as a second-team Preseason All-American by Tucson-based Collegiate Baseball.

Davis hit .289 last season with 56 runs scored, 13 doubles, one triple, a team-leading 18 home runs, and 54 RBIs. His 48 walks were tops on the team. He also posted a .979 fielding percentage with two outfield assists. Davis was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 following the season.

Arizona opens its season Feb. 17 in Scottsdale, part of the MLB Desert Invitational. The UA's first home game is scheduled for Feb. 24 against West Virginia.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Mac Jones on today's SI feed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News