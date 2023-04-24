Any number of Arizona hitters could have been named Pac-12 Player of the Week after the Wildcats went 4-0 and scored 62 runs in the process.

Outfielder Chase Davis got the nod Monday after batting .688 (11 for 16) with seven runs scored, two doubles, one triple, two home runs and nine RBIs.

Davis, a junior outfielder and projected top-50 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, began the week by going 4 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs in Arizona's 20-0 non-conference victory over Arizona State on Wednesday. He had at least two hits in every game in raising his season average from .323 to .364.

Davis has 14 home runs this season and 32 for his career, tying him for eighth place on Arizona's all-time leaderboard. Davis leads the Pac-12 in homers. He ranks second in RBIs (43) and third in runs scored (46), on-base percentage (.489) and total bases (105).

This is the first time Davis has been named Pac-12 Player of the Week. He's the third Wildcat to be honored this season, joining first baseman Kiko Romero and right-handed pitcher TJ Nichols.