Arizona's Chase Silseth to face Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker in College World Series opener
Arizona's Chase Silseth to face Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker in College World Series opener

Arizona's Chase Silseth (29) deals in the top of the first against Wichita State at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., March 11, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

OMAHA, Neb. – The lineups are set for Arizona’s opening game against Vanderbilt in the 2021 College World Series.

The Wildcats will send right-hander Chase Silseth (8-1, 5.54 ERA) to the mound Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park. He will face Commodores star and projected top-five MLB draft pick Kumar Rocker (13-3, 2.46)

Silseth has struggled recently, failing to go more than 4 2/3 innings in four of his past five starts. He allowed three earned runs in 4 2/3 frames in Arizona’s win over Ole Miss in the Super Regional opener on June 11.

Jay Johnson is sticking with the same lineup that helped produce 16 runs in the Super Regional finale:

1. Donta’ Williams CF

2. Jacob Berry DH

3. Branden Boissiere 1B

4. Tony Bullard 3B

5. Kobe Kato 2B

6. Ryan Holgate RF

7. Daniel Susac C

8. Tyler Casagrande LF

9. Nik McClaughry SS

(Chase Silseth SP)

Arizona will be the road team in today’s game, which is being televised by ESPN. Be sure to follow Star staff writer Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) and The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) on Twitter for in-game updates.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

