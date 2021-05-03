 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona's Chase Silseth wins Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week after scoreless outing
featured
Arizona Wildcats Baseball

Arizona's Chase Silseth wins Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week after scoreless outing

Arizona pitcher Chase Silseth (29) deals to open the Wildcats night against Utah in the first inning of their Pac-12 game at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., April 30, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona starting pitcher Chase Silseth won the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week award for the first time in his career after throwing seven scoreless innings in the Wildcats' 11-1 home win over Utah on Friday. 

Silseth carried a no-hit bid into the fifth inning against the Utes before surrendering an infield single. He ended his night allowing just two hits with eight strikeouts, the third-most punch outs he's had in a start this year.

The UA sophomore improved his record at Hi Corbett Field this season to 7-0 with minuscule 1.90 ERA. He ranks second in the Pac-12 in wins (7) and tied for sixth in strikeouts (67). 

Silseth becomes the second Wildcat pitcher to win the conference award this season, joining relief pitcher Chandler Murphy who won on April 6. It's just the second time in program history the Cats have had two or more pitchers earn the award in a single season.

Arizona (30-11) is riding a nine-game win streak and sits atop the Pac-12 standings. It'll look to extend the win streak to double digits on Tuesday when the team hosts Grand Canyon University at 6 p.m. from Hi Corbett Field. 

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Mike Candrea on Arizona's chances of hosting regionals and what he's looking for in Cal series

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News