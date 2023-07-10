Another Tucsonan has been selected in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Right-hander Chris Barraza, a Sahuarita High School graduate who spent the past two seasons at Arizona, was selected in the 10th round Monday by the Los Angeles Angels.

Three rounds earlier, the New York Yankees drafted UA first baseman Kiko Romero, a product of Canyon Del Oro High.

Barraza began his college career at New Mexico State before transferring to Arizona in 2021. He made 49 appearances out of the bullpen the past two seasons, posting a 7-2 record with one save and a 5.91 ERA.

Barraza boosted his velocity into the mid-90s this past season and struck out 39 batters in 29 innings.

Barraza was one of five UA player to be drafted in the first 10 rounds, joining outfielder Chase Davis (first round, Cardinals), pitcher TJ Nichols (sixth, Rays), Romero and shortstop Nik McClaughry (10th, Padres).