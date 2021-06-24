Arizona's Daniel Susac, Jacob Berry to play for USA Baseball Collegiate National Team

Arizona’s star freshmen will be representing their country this summer.

Daniel Susac and Jacob Berry – who combined for 29 home runs and 135 RBIs in their first season as Wildcats – have accepted invitations from USA Baseball to play with the Collegiate National Team.

The team will feature 48 players and will be split into two squads, Stars and Stripes. They will go head to head in 11 games beginning July 2. Most of the games will be played in the footprint of the Appalachian League, which is in its first season as a summer collegiate league.

Susac caught almost every game for Arizona, which was ousted from the College World Series on Monday. He hit .335 with 24 doubles, the most ever by a UA freshman and tied for the top total in the Pac-12 this season. Susac, the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, also had a .996 fielding percentage.

Berry, who primarily served as the designated hitter, hit .354 with a UA freshman-record 70 RBIs. He led the Wildcats with 28 multiple-hit games and 21 multi-RBI performances. His 41 extra-base hits paced the Pac-12. (Susac was second with 37.)

Susac and Berry are the first members of the Arizona program to make the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team since Bobby Dalbec in 2015.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

