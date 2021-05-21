 Skip to main content
Arizona's Daniel Susac named semifinalist for Buster Posey Award, only true freshman to make list
Arizona's Daniel Susac (6) gets congratulated after slamming a two-RBI homer to make the score 10-3 over Southeastern Louisiana in the fourth inning of their game at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., February 26, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona’s Daniel Susac is the only true freshman to make the list of semifinalists for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award.

Seventeen semifinalists were announced this week. Finalists will be revealed June 7. The last Wildcat to make that list was Nick Hundley in 2005.

Susac has had a phenomenal season for No. 9 Arizona, batting .364 with 12 home runs and 58 RBIs – tied with classmate and teammate Jacob Berry for the most in the Pac-12.

Susac also has excelled on defense, posting a .995 fielding percentage and throwing out 7 of 21 would-be base-stealers. The Roseville, California, product has caught 379 of the Wildcats’ 441 innings this season.

The UA (36-13, 19-8) visits Oregon State (32-18, 14-10) for a three-game series this weekend. It’s the final conference series of the year for the Wildcats, who conclude the regular season with a three-game set against Dixie State next week.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

