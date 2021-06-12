 Skip to main content
Arizona's Garrett Irvin to face Ole Miss ace Doug Nikhazy in Game 2 of Super Regionals
Arizona's Garrett Irvin to face Ole Miss ace Doug Nikhazy in Game 2 of Super Regionals

University of Arizona vs UC Santa Barbara

Arizona's pitcher Garrett Irvin (12) deals against UC Santa Barbara in a winner's bracket game of the NCAA regionals at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., June 5, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona will turn to left-hander Garrett Irvin as it seeks a berth in the College World Series.

Irvin, who threw a shutout last week against UC Santa Barbara, will start for the UA in Game 2 of its Super Regional series against Ole Miss on Saturday. If the Wildcats win the 7 p.m. game at Hi Corbett Field, they will advance to next week’s CWS in Omaha.

Irvin (6-2, 3.51 ERA) will face fellow left-hander Doug Nikhazy, the Rebels’ top starter. Nikhazy, a first-team All-SEC selection, is 11-2 with a 2.39 ERA. He has 132 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings.

Arizona won Game 1 of the best-of-three series 9-3 Friday.

UA coach Jay Johnson has utilized the same starting nine in every postseason game and isn’t changing it against Nikhazy:

1. Donta’ Williams CF

2. Jacob Berry DH

3. Branden Boissiere 1B

4. Daniel Susac C

5. Kobe Kato 2B

6. Tony Bullard 3B

7. Ryan Holgate RF

8. Tanner O’Tremba LF

9. Nik McClaughry SS

(Garrett Irvin SP)

Tonight’s game is being televised by ESPN2. Be sure to follow Star staff writer Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) and The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) on Twitter for in-game updates.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

