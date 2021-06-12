Arizona's Garrett Irvin to face Ole Miss ace Doug Nikhazy in Game 2 of Super Regionals

Arizona will turn to left-hander Garrett Irvin as it seeks a berth in the College World Series.

Irvin, who threw a shutout last week against UC Santa Barbara, will start for the UA in Game 2 of its Super Regional series against Ole Miss on Saturday. If the Wildcats win the 7 p.m. game at Hi Corbett Field, they will advance to next week’s CWS in Omaha.

Irvin (6-2, 3.51 ERA) will face fellow left-hander Doug Nikhazy, the Rebels’ top starter. Nikhazy, a first-team All-SEC selection, is 11-2 with a 2.39 ERA. He has 132 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings.

Arizona won Game 1 of the best-of-three series 9-3 Friday.

UA coach Jay Johnson has utilized the same starting nine in every postseason game and isn’t changing it against Nikhazy:

1. Donta’ Williams CF

2. Jacob Berry DH

3. Branden Boissiere 1B

4. Daniel Susac C

5. Kobe Kato 2B

6. Tony Bullard 3B

7. Ryan Holgate RF

8. Tanner O’Tremba LF

9. Nik McClaughry SS