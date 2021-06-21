Arizona's Garrett Irvin to face Stanford's Alex Williams in CWS elimination game

OMAHA, Neb. – The lineups are set for Arizona’s elimination game against Stanford in the College World Series.

Wildcats left-hander Garrett Irvin (6-3, 4.19 ERA) will square off against Cardinal righty Alex Williams (4-2, 3.06) on Monday at TD Ameritrade Park. First pitch is slated for a little after 11 a.m. Tucson time. The game is being televised by ESPNU.

Irvin and Williams each notched victories in the Arizona-Stanford series earlier this season. Irvin allowed two runs on five hits in seven innings in a 20-2 victory over the Cardinal on May 8. Williams surrendered three hits in six scoreless innings the next day in an 8-2 Stanford triumph.

Jay Johnson has tweaked Arizona’s lineup slightly, inserting Tanner O’Tremba in left field and shuffling the order after cleanup hitter Tony Bullard. Here’s how the Wildcats will start against the Cardinal:

1. Donta’ Williams CF

2. Jacob Berry DH

3. Branden Boissiere 1B

4. Tony Bullard 3B

5. Ryan Holgate RF

6. Daniel Susac C

7. Kobe Kato 2B

8. Tanner O’Tremba LF