Arizona's Jacob Berry, Daniel Susac among five named National Co-Freshmen of the Year

The Arizona Wildcats had two of the five best freshmen in the nation this season, according to Collegiate Baseball.

Arizona’s Jacob Berry and Daniel Susac were two of five players named National Co-Freshmen of the Year by the publication Wednesday. Berry has also been named one of four finalists for the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award.

Berry, a DH/third baseman, leads Super Regional-bound Arizona in batting average (.357), slugging percentage (.679), triples (five), home runs (15), RBIs (64), extra-base hits (37) and total bases (152). His RBI total paces the Pac-12 and leads all Division I true freshman. Berry also is one of 25 semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award.

Susac, the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, is slashing .338/.398/.599 with 12 home runs and 61 RBIs. He also has started almost every game at catcher, posting a .996 fielding percentage.

Berry and Susac are the first pair of freshmen in UA program history to hit double-digit home runs in the same season.

The other three Co-Freshmen of the Year are Cal Poly shortstop Brooks Lee, Air Force catcher/pitcher Paul Skenes and Central Michigan pitcher Andrew Taylor.

Arizona is set to face Ole Miss in the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals this weekend. The best 2-of-3 series starts at 6 p.m. Friday at Hi Corbett Field. The winner will advance to the College World Series.

