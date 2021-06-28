Arizona's Jacob Berry, Daniel Susac, Vince Vannelle earn All-America accolades

This is an uncertain time for the Arizona baseball program, but there’s one thing you can guarantee: If someone is putting out an All-America list, Wildcats Jacob Berry and Daniel Susac are sure to be on it.

The star freshmen from the 2021 UA squad have added to their stockpile of accolades, landing spots on the D1Baseball.com and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-America teams. Arizona reliever Vince Vannelle also made the NCBWA list.

Berry made D1Baseball’s second team as the DH; Susac was the website’s third-team catcher. Berry made the NCBWA first team, Susac the third team.

Berry batted .352 with 17 home runs and 70 RBIs – the latter the most in the Pac-12. He also led the league in extra-base hits.

Susac, who started almost every game at catcher, hit .335 with 12 homers and 65 RBIs. He tied for the Pac-12 lead and set a UA freshman record with 24 doubles. The Pac-12 Freshman of the Year also posted a .996 fielding percentage.

Vannelle, a fifth-year senior, had a 5-3 record with a 2.78 ERA and a team-high eight saves. He also posted a 10.58 K/9 rate. He was named to the NCBWA's second team.

This year marks the first time three Wildcats have made the NCBWA All-America teams.

Who will coach Berry and Susac next year – and where they’ll play – remains to be seen. Jay Johnson left Arizona for LSU last week after six seasons. UA athletic director Dave Heeke is in the process of hiring a new coach, whose top priorities will include re-recruiting the returning players who might consider transferring.

