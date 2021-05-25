Arizona's Jacob Berry named semifinalist for Dick Howser Trophy

Arizona Wildcats freshman Jacob Berry has been named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, given annually to the nation’s top college baseball player.

Just three of the 42 semifinalists play in the Pac-12. The last Wildcat to make the semifinal round was Bobby Dalbec in 2015.

A Queen Creek native, Berry is hitting .381 with 14 home runs, 62 RBIs and a .471 on-base percentage heading into the final week of the Wildcats’ regular season. He ranks among the Pac-12’s top hitters in nearly every statistical category.

The Howser Trophy also takes into consideration courage, leadership and character.

The eighth-ranked Wildcats host Dixie State Thursday through Saturday before learning their postseason fate.