Arizona's Jacob Berry named semifinalist for Dick Howser Trophy
editor's pick

  • Updated
050221-tuc-spt-hansensundaynotes1

Arizona’s Jacob Berry is on pace to post one of the best freshman seasons in program history.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Wildcats freshman Jacob Berry has been named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, given annually to the nation’s top college baseball player.

Just three of the 42 semifinalists play in the Pac-12. The last Wildcat to make the semifinal round was Bobby Dalbec in 2015.

A Queen Creek native, Berry is hitting .381 with 14 home runs, 62 RBIs and a .471 on-base percentage heading into the final week of the Wildcats’ regular season. He ranks among the Pac-12’s top hitters in nearly every statistical category.

The Howser Trophy also takes into consideration courage, leadership and character.

The eighth-ranked Wildcats host Dixie State Thursday through Saturday before learning their postseason fate.

