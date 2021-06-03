Arizona's Jay Johnson named Pac-12 Coach of the Year; catcher Daniel Susac nabs Freshman of the Year

The Pac-12 Conference has rewarded multiple Wildcats after Arizona won the outright league championship.
Jay Johnson was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year, and catcher Daniel Susac was named Freshman of the Year, the conference announced Thursday.
Johnson led Arizona to a 40-15 overall record, 21-9 in the Pac-12. The Wildcats reached 40 regular-season wins for the first time since 2007 and won the outright league title for the first time since divisional play was dropped in 1999. The UA is the No. 5 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and opens regional play against Grand Canyon at 7 p.m. Friday at Hi Corbett Field.
Johnson is the second Arizona coach to be named Pac-12 Coach of the Year, joining Andy Lopez, who won the award in 2012.
Susac was named Freshman of the Year after putting together a stellar all-around season. Susac batted .344 with 12 home runs and 59 RBIs during the regular season. Susac also started 52 of 55 games behind the plate, posting a .996 fielding percentage and throwing out 8 of 24 would-be base-stealers.
“Daniel Susac is the best catcher in college baseball,” Johnson said recently. “Not the best freshman catcher, he’s the best catcher.”
Susac became the second Wildcat and second catcher to win Freshman of the Year accolades in the past three seasons, joining Austin Wells (2019).
Susac was one of five Wildcats to be named to the All-Pac-12 team. He joined fellow freshman Jacob Berry (15 home runs, 64 RBIs, .371), first baseman Branden Boissiere (62 runs, 55 RBIs, .362), right-hander Chase Silseth (8-1 W-L, 89 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings) and center fielder Donta’ Williams (71 runs. .487 OBP).
Berry and Susac also earned first- and second-team All-America honors, respectively, from Collegiate Baseball on Thursday. Berry is the first Wildcat to earn first-team recognition from the publication since Alex Mejia in 2012.
Three UA players made earned honorable mentions from the Pac-12: right fielder Ryan Holgate (eight HR, .344/.419/.549 slash line), second baseman Kobe Kato (.351 BA, .466 OBP) and reliever Vince Vannelle (5-2, 2.83 ERA, seven saves).
Susac and Williams (.975 fielding percentage) were named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team.
Oregon outfielder/third baseman Aaron Zavala was named Pac-12 Player of the Year. He’s batting .398 with a league-best .538 on-base percentage. He was not charged with an error during conference play.
Stanford right-hander Brendan Beck (7-1, 106 strikeouts, 3.03 ERA) was named Pitcher of the Year. Arizona State shortstop Drew Swift (.979 fielding percentage) was named Defensive Player of the Year.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev