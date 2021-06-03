Arizona's Jay Johnson named Pac-12 Coach of the Year; catcher Daniel Susac nabs Freshman of the Year

The Pac-12 Conference has rewarded multiple Wildcats after Arizona won the outright league championship.

Jay Johnson was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year, and catcher Daniel Susac was named Freshman of the Year, the conference announced Thursday.

Johnson led Arizona to a 40-15 overall record, 21-9 in the Pac-12. The Wildcats reached 40 regular-season wins for the first time since 2007 and won the outright league title for the first time since divisional play was dropped in 1999. The UA is the No. 5 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and opens regional play against Grand Canyon at 7 p.m. Friday at Hi Corbett Field.

Johnson is the second Arizona coach to be named Pac-12 Coach of the Year, joining Andy Lopez, who won the award in 2012.

Susac was named Freshman of the Year after putting together a stellar all-around season. Susac batted .344 with 12 home runs and 59 RBIs during the regular season. Susac also started 52 of 55 games behind the plate, posting a .996 fielding percentage and throwing out 8 of 24 would-be base-stealers.

“Daniel Susac is the best catcher in college baseball,” Johnson said recently. “Not the best freshman catcher, he’s the best catcher.”