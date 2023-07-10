After setting the Arizona RBI record in his lone season for his hometown school, Kiko Romero is headed to the most storied franchise in Major League Baseball.

Romero, a graduate of Canyon del Oro High School, was taken by the New York Yankees in the seventh round of the MLB Draft on Monday.

Romero was the third Wildcat to be picked, following outfielder Chase Davis (first round, Cardinals) and pitcher TJ Nichols (sixth round, Rays).

Romero transferred to Arizona last year from Central Arizona College and broke a record that had stood for nearly 50 years. Romero, a left-handed-hitting first baseman, drove in 89 runs, surpassing Ron Hassey’s mark of 86, set in 1974.

Romero also tied teammate Davis for the Pac-12 lead in home runs (21) while slashing .345/.441/.724.

Romer was taken with the 222nd overall pick, which carries an approximate slot value of $224,000.