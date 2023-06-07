Arizona infielder Mason White has been named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

White, a graduate of Salpointe Catholic High School and a third-generation Wildcat, earned the distinction after hitting .313 with 50 runs scored, 18 doubles, a team-leading seven triples, 10 home runs and 35 RBIs. He batted .356 in Pac-12 play, logging 18 extra-base hits and 19 RBIs in 25 games.

White's 12 doubles in conference play tied the UA freshman record set by Daniel Susac in 2021. Susac and teammate Jacob Berry earned Freshman All-America nods from CB that year.

White posted a 17-game hitting streak between March 31 and May 2 that was the longest by a Wildcat this past season.

White started 31 games at second base, 11 at third and one at shortstop. He was involved in 23 double plays.