Arizona's NCAA regional opener now slated to begin Saturday night in Coral Gables

University of Arizona. Coral Gables Regional, baseball, 2022

A tarp covers the infield after games of the NCAA baseball regional at the University of Miami were postponed under threat of a tropical storm.

 Daniel A. Varela, Miami Herald

The start times for NCAA Tournament’s Coral Gables Regional have been pushed back again – but now there’s a decent chance play will be able to begin.

The opener between host Miami and Canisius – rescheduled from noon Friday to noon Saturday – is now slated for a 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. Tucson time start. Game 2 between Arizona and Ole Miss is scheduled to begin 55 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

South Florida currently is experiencing tropical-storm-like conditions. However, the storm is expected to clear the region by about 2 p.m. local time.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Be the first to know

