Arizona's NCAA regional opener now slated to begin Saturday night in Coral Gables

The start times for NCAA Tournament’s Coral Gables Regional have been pushed back again – but now there’s a decent chance play will be able to begin.
The opener between host Miami and Canisius – rescheduled from noon Friday to noon Saturday – is now slated for a 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. Tucson time start. Game 2 between Arizona and Ole Miss is scheduled to begin 55 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.
South Florida currently is experiencing tropical-storm-like conditions. However, the storm is expected to clear the region by about 2 p.m. local time.
