Arizona's NCAA regional opener now slated to begin Saturday night in Coral Gables

The start times for NCAA Tournament’s Coral Gables Regional have been pushed back again – but now there’s a decent chance play will be able to begin.

The opener between host Miami and Canisius – rescheduled from noon Friday to noon Saturday – is now slated for a 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. Tucson time start. Game 2 between Arizona and Ole Miss is scheduled to begin 55 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

South Florida currently is experiencing tropical-storm-like conditions. However, the storm is expected to clear the region by about 2 p.m. local time.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.