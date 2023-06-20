Nik McClaughry, Arizona's slick-fielding shortstop, is one of three finalists at his position for a Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

Rawlings announced the finalists Tuesday. The Gold Gloves will be awarded Wednesday. The other finalists are Jim Jarvis of Alabama and Grant Smith of Kentucky.

McClaughry was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year this season. The senior made only five errors in 250 total chances and led the conference with 180 assists. He was involved in 27 double plays.

Arizona outfielder Mac Bingham has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to D1Baseball.com.

Bingham just completed his fourth season at the UA (included the pandemic year of 2020) and is hopeful of being selected in next month's MLB Draft. Bingham, the Wildcats' everyday center fielder, had a career year at the plate, batting .360 with 68 runs scored, 20 doubles, 10 home runs and 51 RBIs.

It isn't uncommon for players in Bingham's position to enter the portal. Doing so enables him to keep all options open and to create a bit more leverage when negotiating with MLB clubs.

A player in a similar situation last year, third baseman Tony Bullard, entered the portal, then withdrew. After going undrafted, he returned to Arizona for his final season.