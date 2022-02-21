Arizona's Tanner O'Tremba, Dawson Netz earn Pac-12 plaudits as Cats sweep weekly awards

Arizona didn’t just sweep the State Farm College Baseball Showdown. The Wildcats also swept the Pac-12’s weekly individual awards.

Outfielder Tanner O’Tremba was named the league’s Player of the Week, while right-hander Dawson Netz was named Pitcher of the Week.

It’s the first time each player has been honored. It’s also the ninth time in program history that Arizona has swept the conference’s awards. It last happened in May 2012 (Johnny Field and Kurt Heyer).

O’Tremba, a fourth-year junior, batted .500 during the three-day tournament in Arlington, Texas. His seven hits included two doubles, two home runs and a triple. He also drove in seven runs and scored seven times.

Netz, a third-year sophomore, authored a career-best performance as Arizona’s starter Sunday vs. Texas Tech. Netz threw five shutout innings against the Red Raiders. He struck out a career-high six batters and allowed only three hits.

Arizona (3-0) plays the first home game of the Chip Hale era Tuesday night vs. Grand Canyon (1-2). The Wildcats are ranked 14th by Baseball America and 11th by D1Baseball.com.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

