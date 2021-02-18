Armed and loaded: Upgraded pitching staff could help Arizona Wildcats go deep in 2021

As a sign of how far Arizona’s pitching staff has come, Wildcats coach Jay Johnson said it could be “the strength of the team.”

That’s like saying the running game is the strength of a Mike Leach offense.

OK, maybe that’s a slight exaggeration. But the reality is, since Johnson’s first season at the UA in 2016, the pitching staff has not ranked among the best in the Pac-12 — while the offense consistently has. In 2019, the last complete season the Wildcats played, pitching and defense indisputably held them back.

“There’s no doubt at the end of the 2019 season we were the best offense in college baseball,” said Johnson, whose team is slated to open the 2021 season Friday against Ball State. (Games are closed to fans because of the pandemic.)

“That was a really unique and special group, but you’re never going to outcoach your own bad pitching. And that wasn’t a very good pitching staff.”

The ’19 Wildcats ranked in the top three in the nation in runs per game — an absurd 9.8 — batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. They ranked 249th (out of 297) in ERA and 262nd in WHIP. They did not make the postseason for the second straight year.