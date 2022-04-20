 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Astros summon former Wildcat JJ Matijevic to the big leagues; Jose Altuve hits IL

Houston's J.J. Matijevic gets back safely to first base on a pickoff attempt in the sixth inning of their March 23 spring training game against the Cardinals.

 Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press

JJ Matijevic is headed to the big leagues.

The Houston Astros announced Wednesday that they would be summoning the 26-year-old former Arizona Wildcats standout to make his major-league debut after Jose Altuve was placed on the injured list with a hamstring strain.

In nine games at Triple-A this season, Matijevic — a first baseman, outfielder and designated hitter — hit .310 with four home runs, 10 RBIs and four stolen bases.

The Astros selected Matijevic in Competitive Balance Round B during the 2017 draft. He split last season betweeen Double-A and Triple-A, hitting 24 home runs with 74 RBIs.

