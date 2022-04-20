Astros summon former Wildcat JJ Matijevic to the big leagues; Jose Altuve hits IL

Arizona Daily Star
JJ Matijevic is headed to the big leagues.
The Houston Astros announced Wednesday that they would be summoning the 26-year-old former Arizona Wildcats standout to make his major-league debut after Jose Altuve was placed on the injured list with a hamstring strain.
In nine games at Triple-A this season, Matijevic — a first baseman, outfielder and designated hitter — hit .310 with four home runs, 10 RBIs and four stolen bases.
The Astros selected Matijevic in Competitive Balance Round B during the 2017 draft. He split last season betweeen Double-A and Triple-A, hitting 24 home runs with 74 RBIs.
JJ Matijevic is the 31st Arizona Wildcat to make the big leagues since 2009.
JJ Matijevic joins list to ex-Wildcats in the big leagues
JJ Matijevic was called up to the Houston Astros on Wednesday. When he make his first plate appearance, Matijevic will become the 31st ex-Wildcat to make the big leagues since 2009.
Here's a look at the list:
Daniel Schlereth
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Daniel Schlereth throws during workouts for pitchers and catchers Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2009, during spring training baseball in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
Daniel Schlereth Position: Relief pitcher Big-league debut: May 29, 2009 Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Ryan Perry
Detroit Tigers pitcher Ryan Perry against the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game Friday, May 22, 2009 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Ryan Perry Position: Relief pitcher Big-league debut: April 8, 2009 Team: Detroit Tigers
Brad Mills
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Brad Mills throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of an interleague baseball game, Thursday, June 18, 2009, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/H. Rumph Jr)
H. RUMPH JR
Brad Mills Position: Starting pitcher/relief pitcher Big-league debut: June 18, 2009 Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Mark Melancon
This is a 2010 photo of Mark Melancon of the New York Yankees baseball team. This image reflects the New York Yankees active roster as of Thursday, Feb. 25, 2010 when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens
Mark Melancon Position: Relief pitcher Big-league debut: April 26, 2009 Team: New York Yankees
Trevor Crowe
Cleveland Indians' Trevor Crowe hits an RBI-single off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Harrell, scoring Trevor Crowe, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Oct. 1, 2010, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Trevor Crowe Position: Outfielder Big-league debut: April 9, 2009 Team: Cleveland Indians
Konrad Schmidt
Arizona Diamondbacks' Konrad Schmidt, right, fields a bunt hit by Colorado Rockies' Edgmer Escalona as Diamondbacks pitcher Bryan Shaw, left, jumps out of the way during the 12th inning of a baseball game Monday, Oct. 1, 2012, in Phoenix. The Rockies defeated the Diamondbacks 7-4.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Konrad Schmidt Position: Catcher Big-league debut: Sept. 13, 2010 Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Jason Donald
Seattle Mariners catcher Josh Bard waits for the ball as Cleveland Indians' Jason Donald slides safely into home in the fourth inning during a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2010, in Seattle. Donald scored on a single by Michael Brantley. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
Jason Donald Position: Shortstop Big-league debut: May 18, 2010 Team: Cleveland Indians
Jordan Brown
Cleveland Indians' Jordan Brown, left, talks with Asdrubal Cabrera during a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, March 1, 2011, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Mark Duncan
Jordan Brown Position: First base/outfield Big-league debut: Aug. 1, 2010 Team: Cleveland Indians
Cory Burns
This is a 2012 photo of Cory Burns of the San Diego Padres baseball team. This image reflects the Seattle Mariners active roster as of Feb. 27, 2012 when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Cory Burns Position: Relief pitcher Big-league debut: Aug. 4, 2012 Team: San Diego Padres
Preston Guilmet
Cleveland Indians pitcher Preston Guilmet throws during spring training baseball practice in Goodyear, Ariz., Thursday, Feb. 13, 2014. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Preston Guilmet Position: Relief pitcher Big-league debut: July 10, 2013 Team: Cleveland Indians
Donn Roach
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Donn Roach works against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game in Denver on Sunday, May 18, 2014. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Donn Roach Position: Starting pitcher/relief pitcher Big-league debut: April 2, 2014 Team: San Diego Padres
Brad Glenn
UA's Brad Glenn gets back to first as ASU's Ike Davis attempts to tag him on a pick-off in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday, May 23, 2008. The UA won in 11 innings 4-3. Jeffry Scott / Arizona Daily Star
Jeffry Scott / Arizona Daily Star
Brad Glenn Position: Outfielder Big-league debut: June 27, 2014 Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Dan Butler
Dan Butler. Photo courtesy of Pawtucket Red Sox
Photo courtesy of Pawtucket Red Sox
Dan Butler Position: Catcher Big-league debut: Aug. 10, 2014 Team: Boston Red Sox
Rob Refsnyder
New York Yankees Rob Refsnyder returns to the dugout after an at-bat during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, June 12, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens
Rob Refsnyder Position: Second base/outfield Big-league debut: July 11, 2015 Team: New York Yankees
Jett Bandy
Los Angeles Angels catcher Jett Bandy and closer Andrew Bailey enjoy a laugh as the congratulate each other after closing out the Angels' 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)
Lenny Ignelzi
Jett Bandy Position: Catcher Big-league debut: Sept. 14, 2015 Team: Los Angeles Angels
Joey Rickard
Orioles outfielder and former Arizona Wildcat Joey Rickard has bounced around between the majors and Triple-A this season. “Baseball is an everyday battle to find your swing,” he said. Rickard, who was a major contributor to the Cats’ 2012 title run, was batting .349 in the minors.
Gail Burton / The Associated Press
Joey Rickard Position: Outfielder Big-league debut: April 4, 2016 Team: Baltimore Orioles
Andy Burns
Toronto Blue Jays' Andy Burns scores on a ground out by teammate Devon Travis as Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Welington Castillo waits for the throw during the ninth inning of an interleague baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2016, in Phoenix. The Blue Jays won 5-1. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
Andy Burns Position: Infielder Big-league debut: May 9, 2016 Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Alex Mejia
St. Louis Cardinals' Alex Mejia, right, is congratulated by Stephen Piscotty after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Saturday, July 1, 2017, in St. Louis. The Cardinals won 2-1. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
The Associated Press
Alex Mejia Position: Shortstop Big-league debut: June 29, 2017 Team: St. Louis Cardinals
Willie Calhoun
Texas Rangers' Willie Calhoun, right, celebrates after hitting a home run off Oakland Athletics' Ryan Buchter in the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 26, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot
Willie Calhoun Position: Third baseman/outfielder/designated hitter Big-league debut: Sept. 12, 2017 Team: Texas Rangers
Daniel Ponce de Leon
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon stands on the mound as he waits to be removed during the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Saturday, July 27, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Daniel Ponce de Leon Position: Starting pitcher Big-league debut: July 23, 2018 Team: St. Louis Cardinals
Kevin Newman
Pittsburgh Pirates' Kevin Newman, right, celebrates after he drove in the winning run against the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 16, 2019, in Pittsburgh.
Keith Srakocic, Associated Press
Kevin Newman Position: Shortstop Big-league debut: Aug. 16, 2018 Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Scott Kingery
Philadelphia Phillies' Scott Kingery watches after hitting a three-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Jon Duplantier during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Scott Kingery Position: Infielder Big-league debut: March 30, 2018 Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Johnny Field
Tampa Bay Rays’ Johnny Field was a groomsman at former Wildcat teammate Rob Refsnyder's wedding. The two have spent time on the same team together in the majors.
Ted S. Warren / AP Photo
Name: Johnny Field Position: Outfielder Big-league debut: April 14, 2018 Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Brandon Dixon
Cincinnati Reds' Brandon Dixon, left, celebrates with third base coach Billy Hatcher (22) after hitting a solo home run off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu in the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Brandon Dixon Position: Infielder/outfielder Big-league debut: May 22, 2018 Team: Cincinnati Reds
Kevin Ginkel
Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Kevin Ginkel throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in his Major League Baseball debut during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Kevin Ginkel Position: Relief pitcher Big-league debut: Aug. 5, 2019 Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Seth Mejias-Brean
The Padres' Seth Mejias-Brean, left, gets a hug from Ty France in a celebration after hitting a walkoff two-run home run against the Diamondbacks on Sept. 22.
Alex Gallardo / The Associated Press
Seth Mejias-Brean Position: Infielder Big-league debut: Sept. 4, 2019 Team: San Diego Padres
Bobby Dalbec
Boston Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec watches his solo home rin in front of Toronto Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire in the third inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola
Bobby Dalbec Position: Third base/first base/designated hitter Big-league debut: Aug. 30, 2020 Team: Boston Red Sox
Jared Oliva
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier (26) makes the catch on a fly ball by Chicago Cubs' Cameron Maybin as he collides with left fielder Jared Oliva to end a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. The Pirates won 7-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar
Jared Oliva Position: Outfield Big-league debut: Sept. 21, 2020 Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Tylor Megill
New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Noah K. Murray
Tylor Megill Position: Starting pitcher Big-league debut: June 23, 2021 Team: New York Mets
Alfonso Rivas
The Cubs' Alfonso Rivas gestures after hitting an RBI single on April 15, 2022.
David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Alfonso Rivas Position: First baseman Big-league debut: Aug. 29, 2021 Team: Chicago Cubs
