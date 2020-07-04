At home in Omaha: Coastal Carolina broke Wildcats' hearts in 2016 winner-take-all game
At home in Omaha: Coastal Carolina broke Wildcats' hearts in 2016 winner-take-all game

Coach Jay Johnson puts his arm around Cody Ramer just after the UA fell to Coastal Carolina 4-3 in the deciding game of the 2016 CWS.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star 2016

Editor’s note: For more than six decades, the UA has been college baseball royalty, making 17 College World Series appearances and winning four national championships. The Star is re-living each of the team’s trips to Omaha.

2016: Furious rally falls short in CWS championship game

What went down: Arizona was rallying from a four-run deficit and had the tying run at third base with two out in the final inning of the final game of the College World Series before Coastal Carolina struck out the Wildcats’ Ryan Haug on a 3-2 fastball to win the title with a 4-3 victory.

Arizona opened the tournament with a 5-1 win over Miami (Fla.), then lost 1-0 to Oklahoma State two days later. Facing elimination, Arizona beat UC Santa Barbara 3-0 and Oklahoma State 9-3 and 3-1, setting up the best-of three series against Coastal Carolina for the championship. The Wildcats won the first game 3-0, lost 5-4 in Game 2 and — after thunderstorms forced a one-day delay — lost by a run in the winner-take-all final. The 2012 season was Jay Johnson’s first as the Wildcats’ coach. He took over for the retiring Andy Lopez the previous summer.

Five Wildcats — first baseman Ryan Aguilar, second baseball Cody Ramer, outfielders Zach Gibbons and Jared Oliva and pitcher JC Cloney — made the all-tournament team. Coastal Carolina pitcher Andrew Beckwith was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.

Coastal Carolina catcher David Parrett charges past Arizona’s Ryan Haug to join the celebration after Haug struck out.

From the archives: The Star’s Michael Lev wrote that the Wildcats’ unexpected run to the CWS final was one of a handful of surprising things about the season. He wrote:

About the only thing more unexpected than Arizona’s postseason run was the sequence of events that led to its conclusion. (Cody) Ramer, a second baseman who had made only two errors in the past two-plus months, committed two on one fateful play in the sixth inning. … Ramer’s teammates did their part. Arizona halved its deficit in the bottom half of the inning on Jared Oliva’s two-out, two–RBI single.

With the score 4-2 entering the bottom of the ninth, Louis Boyd drew a one-out walk. Ramer followed with a single, his third hit of the game, putting runners on first and third. After Zach Gibbons’ sacrifice fly made it 4-3, Ryan Aguilar sliced a double into the left-field corner. Johnson, who also coaches third base, desperately wanted to send Ramer. But CCU’s Anthony Marks played the ball perfectly and threw a strike to (Michael) Paez, the cutoff man.

Ramer would have been out by “a hundred feet,” Johnson said.

“Trust me,” he added, “nobody wants to send a runner with two outs more than I do. I can’t believe the guy made the play. It was the play of the year in college baseball.”

He said it: Arizona made its CWS run despite being picked to finish ninth in the 11-team Pac-12.

“It’s legendary,” UA slugger Bobby Dalbec said after the loss. “Nobody picked us to do anything. Especially in Coach Johnson’s first year, it’s incredible for him to be able to lead us to do that. And the senior leadership was unlike any other.”

Arizona’s Cody Ramer (13) is tagged out at home plate by Coastal Carolina catcher David Parrett (12) in the third inning in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, June 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

After Omaha: Dalbec started the title game on the mound, pitching 5º innings and allowing two earned runs on six hits while striking out two and walking three. It would be his final game on the mound. The Boston Red Sox drafted Dalbec with the fourth-round pick in the 2012 MLB draft. In four minor-league seasons, Dalbec — a third baseman — has hit .261 with 79 runs and 256 RBIs. MLB.com ranks him as Boston’s third-best prospect heading into the 2020 season. Gibbons and Ramer have both since retired from pro baseball — as have Beckwith and Paez, two of Coastal Carolina’s CWS stars. The ex-Chanticleers both called it quits this spring.

The big number: 1.25. Arizona finished the College World Series with a 1.25 team ERA. Unearned runs dogged the Wildcats in the championship game. All four of Coastal Carolina’s came via UA miscues.

Hansen: Johnson worked magic on way to CWS title game

First-year UA coach Jay Johnson was named the Star's 2016 sports figure of the year. Columnist Greg Hansen wrote that year, in part:

Greg Byrne reserved a small Courtyard Marriott conference room at San Diego’s hotel circle and introduced himself to Nevada Wolf Pack baseball coach Jay Johnson.

The two had spoken twice on the phone in June 2015, but on this day they did much more than talk. They listened. Byrne, accompanied by Arizona associate athletic director Mike Ketcham, met with Johnson for almost four hours.

What’s the famous movie line? You had me at hello?

About 15 minutes into the job interview, Byrne and Ketcham caught each other’s eye and nodded all but imperceptibly at one another.

This is our guy.

Once Byrne and Ketcham left Johnson at the Courtyard Marriott, their mission to replace retired UA baseball coach Andy Lopez was not complete. At least one more interview was scheduled, but it was like garbage time in a one-sided basketball game.

“I knew Jay would get that job as soon as Arizona contacted him; I knew he would knock them out,” remembers Dave Lawn, then the pitching coach at Nevada and now Johnson’s pitching coach at Arizona. “He understands APR and RPI. He’s articulate. He can spread 11.7 scholarships to 27 players in his head. He’s got a plan and he’s able to articulate it.”

Eleven months later, Johnson and Lawn gathered the UA baseball team near the outfield wall at Oregon’s PK Park. With a tense 5-4 victory, the Wildcats assured themselves an unexpected berth in the NCAA Tournament. They finished a modest 16-14 in the wickedly difficult Pac-12, but they were nobody’s idea of a team that was about to make the Road to Omaha the ride of a lifetime.

Nobody except Johnson.

“He turned to me that afternoon at Oregon and said, ‘We’re about to go off,’” Lawn says now. “Everybody else thought we were laying in the weeds, but that’s not what Jay thought.”

Over the next five weeks, Arizona would go 16-3. The Cats would go 2-0 in Tucson, 4-0 in Hawaii, 3-1 in Louisiana, 2-0 in Mississippi and 5-2 in Nebraska. The Wildcats would survive two elimination games, 48 hours of rain delays, and on June 30 found themselves playing Coastal Carolina in a winner-take-all, national championship game.

The Chanticleers won in a heart-thumping finish, 4-3.

“I’m at peace with it,” Johnson said a few days before Christmas. “But I think about it every day.”

In his first season at Arizona, which included drawing a record 18,039 fans for a three-game series against Arizona State, Johnson coached a club Pac-12 coaches predicted to finish ninth to a 49-23 record and, Johnson says, with emphasis, “to the last game of the year.”

