At home in Omaha: Future big-leaguers led 2004 Cats to first College World Series in 18 years

Editor’s note: For more than six decades, the UA has been college baseball royalty, making 17 College World Series appearances and winning four national championships. The Star is re-living each of the team’s trips to Omaha.
2004: After 18 years, Wildcats return to Omaha
What went down: Despite going just 12-12 in Pac-10 play, Arizona made its return to the College World Series — 18 years after its last appearance resulted in the 1986 College World Series championship. Georgia ensured that the UA wouldn’t stay there long. The Bulldogs beat the Wildcats 8-7 in their CWS opener, then — after Arizona beat Arkansas 7-2 — eliminated the UA with a 3-1 victory. Bulldogs reliever Will Startup put the Wildcats away, giving up just one hit in the final three innings in the one-run win. UA infielder Moises Duran and catcher Richard Mercado combined for two of the Wildcats’ four hits. Kevin Guyette took the loss after allowing two runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.
The loss marked the end of a Cinderella season for Arizona’s Trevor Crowe, who made the all-tournament team, as well as fellow future big-leaguers Mark Melancon, Nick Hundley, John Meloan, Brad Mills, Jordan Brown and Jason Donald.
Cal State Fullerton beat Texas 3-2 in the championship game, thanks in part to catcher Kurt Suzuki’s seventh-inning RBI single. Fullerton pitcher Jason Windsor was named the tournament’s most outstanding player; in two years with the Titans, he was a perfect 8-0 in postseason play.
From the archives: The Star’s Jack Magruder wrote that Arizona’s late-season magic ran out. The Wildcats won laste-season games against Stanford, ASU and USC just to make the NCAA Regionals, then survived elimination games against Long Beach State in the Super Regionals and Arkansas earlier in the College World Series.
He wrote:
Thirty minutes after elimination from the College World Series, Jordan Brown had a warning for UA foes.
“Arizona baseball is back,” Brown said. “People now know that we are back to stay. There is no doubt about that. We have a good, young nucleus, and we’re coming back stronger than ever.”
He said it: Lopez said following the game that the experience should help the Wildcats return to Omaha quickly. It would take another eight years to get back.
“I’ve been a head coach for 27 years, 23 at the college level, and this group has grown faster than any group I’ve ever coached,” he said. “The value of this? That famous commercial. Priceless. Literally priceless.”
After Omaha: Melancon, who went 6-4 as a freshman while making 28 of his 29 appearances out of the bullpen, has gone on to become one of Major League Baseball’s elite pitchers. In 11 big-league seasons (and counting) with the Yankees, Astros, Red Sox, Pirates, Nationals, Giants and Braves, the right-hander has saved 194 games while posting a 2.85 ERA.
He has made more than $76 million as a pro.
The big number: 22. Guyette finished the season with 22 starts, which tied for the school record set by Gil Heredia in 1986 — Arizona’s last College World Series season.
