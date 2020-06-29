At home in Omaha: Terry Francona raked, Wildcats ran wild on way to 1980 CWS title

Editor’s note: For more than six decades, the UA has been college baseball royalty, making 17 College World Series appearances and winning four national championships. The Star is re-living each of the team’s trips to Omaha.
1980: ‘Cardiac Cats’ capture nation’s hearts
What went down: Arizona used stolen bases and clutch pitching, to secure their second College World Series championship with a 5-3 win over Hawaii.
UA coach Jerry Kindall pointed to a key moment in the sixth inning as the difference in the game. Arizona led 4-3 in the sixth inning and had runners on first and third with two out when Dwight Taylor bolted for second base. The throw from Hawaii’s catcher bounced in front of the bag,, and Clark Crist — who was leading off third base — dashed for home. Staked to the two-run lead, Kindall called on Greg Bargar, who finished the game for Craig Lefferts.
Francona, Lefferts, Bargar and first baseman Wes Clements were all named to the all-tournament team. Francona was named the College World Series’ most outstanding player.
Just like in 1976, Arizona won a national title after losing its series opener. St. John’s beat the UA 6-1 in the first game. From there, Arizona beat Florida State, Michigan, Hawaii and Cal to set up a rematch with the Rainbows in the final.
Arizona advanced to the series after tearing through an NCAA Regional held in Tucson. The Wildcats beat Fresno State once and Gonzaga twice to advance.
Arizona finished the season 45-21-1.
From the archives: The Star’s Bob Moran wrote that the Wildcats made the championship win look easy. He added:
UA coach Jerry Kindall said an “inner toughness” separated the talent on this team from that of the 1976 national champions.
“We came back (in the Series) just like four years ago. But this team had more (to overcome) than the others,” he said. “We were so far back. And we played in a tough conference.”
Pitching coach Jim Wing agreed. “We have had to battle all year because every week we played a team with the potential to make it to the College World Series,” Wing said. ‘These guys deserve this honor. They’ve worked for it, and I love them all.”
He said it: “This is the best thing that’s ever happened in my life. It’s happy and it’s sad,” Clements said. “It’s the end of my career at Arizona. And these guys are the greatest. There’s so much pride on this team. They’re super.”
After Omaha: Lefferts gave what Kindall called a “very, very brave performance” in the championship game, allowing three runs on 10 hits in 6º innings and earning the win.
Lefferts signed with the Chicago Cubs organization following the 1980 season, and was in the big leagues by the start of the 1983 season. Working mostly in relief, Lefferts made 696 appearances over 12 big-league season with the Cubs, Padres, Giants, Orioles, Rangers and Angels.
The big number: 18. Francona led all hitters with 18 total bases during the College World Series. The future major-league player and manager went 11 for 24 with six RBIs, one home run, two doubles, one triple — and three stolen bases. In 1995, both Francona and Lefferts were named to the CWS all-decade team for the 1980s.
