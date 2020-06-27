At home in Omaha: Wildcats break through on 10th try, win first national title in program history
exclusive
Arizona baseball: At home in Omaha

At home in Omaha: Wildcats break through on 10th try, win first national title in program history

  • Updated

The Wildcats showed spirit in 1976, winning the College World Series title for the first time in program history.

 Tucson Citizen 1976

Editor’s note: For more than six decades, the UA has been college baseball royalty, making 17 College World Series appearances and winning four national championships. The Star is re-living each of the team’s trips to Omaha.

1976: On 10th trip to CWS, Wildcats win it all

What went down: Bob Chaulk allowed six hits, Steve Powers hit a two-run homer and the Arizona Wildcats won their first College World Series title on their 10th trip to Omaha, defeating Eastern Michigan 7-1 in the final at Rosenblatt Stadium. The national championship was the first for any UA team in a major sport. (The Wildcats’ women’s billiards team won a title decades earlier). The Wildcats were led by seniors Dave Stegman and Powers, each of whom drove in three runs in the title game. Pete Van Horne finished the series with 13 hits, breaking the old CWS mark of 12 set by ASU’s Sal Bando in 1965.

Chaulk, Powers, Stegman, Van Horne and catcher Ron Hassey were all named to the all-tournament team. Powers, who pitched the Wildcats past rival Arizona State in an elimination game one day earlier — a victory that remains among the biggest in program history — was named the College World Series’ most valuable player.

Powers delivered the biggest moment in the championship game, belting a homer in the fourth inning that coach Jerry Kindall said was the turning point. Don Zimmerman followed with a single, chasing Eastern Michigan starter Bob Welch, who would go on to pitch 17 seasons in the big leagues.

From there, the Wildcats counted down to their first title.

“From about the fifth inning on,” Chaulk said, “I was thinking, ‘boy, I can’t wait until this thing is over.”

Arizona opened the series by losing to Arizona State in 10 innings, then rattled off five straight wins against Oklahoma, Clemson, Eastern Michigan, Arizona State and then Eastern Michigan again. The Wildcats outscored their final five opponents 43-16.

From the archives: The Star’s Tim Tyers wrote that the victory was vindication for Arizona after so many close calls. He added:

They spent most of the season battling back from adversity in the face of constant criticism. But they had the last laugh. Arizona’s Wildcats, behind the clutch pitching of slender southpaw Bobby Chaulk, dispatched Eastern Michigan 7-1 last night to grab the first national championship in the school’s athletic history.

Arizona first baseman Pete Van Horne checks to see he still has ball as Glenn Ambrose (10) of Eastern Michigan dives back during fourth inning pickoff attempt in championship game of NCAA College Baseball World Series at Omaha on Saturday, June 19, 1976. Ambrose was safe.

“I’ve never been prouder of a group of men,” said happy Wildcat coach Jerry Kindall amid the wild on-field celebration at the game’s conclusion. “The team faced adversity all year. It was criticized severely — bordering on ridicule at times. But it never stopped believing it itself. There were people pointing their finger, saying we couldn’t win the big one, couldn’t play under pressure. But we did when it counted most. Every one of our games in the last month has been played under pressure circumstances. And, during that time, we’ve played our best baseball of the season.

After Omaha: When the UA returned to Tucson, more than 6,000 fans crowded the terminal to greet the national champs.

Said Kindall: “I feel like a mountain climber who has reached the summit.”

The big number: 6. Arizona became the sixth team in the history of the College World Series to win it all after losing its opener.

Wildcats beat ASU in Omaha on best day ever

How important was Arizona's win over ASU in a 1976 College World Series elimination game? In 2016, Star columnist Greg Hansen called it the best day in UA sports history. Here's what Hansen wrote:

If there is a surviving video or old black and white tape of Arizona's Game of the Century, no one has declared its existence.

"All we've got are old newspaper stories and photographs," said UA outfielder Pete Van Horne, who hit .520, then a College World Series record, in 1976. "It's the only downer of the whole experience."

The UA's Game of the Century was played at old Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha, Nebraska, on a steamy Friday afternoon in 1976. A crowd of 11,025 paid to watch.

The setup was irresistible.

No. 1 ASU, 64-9, was to play No. 2 Arizona, 54-17, in the College World Series semifinals. The loser would go home. You could feel the tension for 1,269 miles, all the way from Omaha to Tucson.

Incredibly, the Sun Devils were 7-0 against the Wildcats in 1976, including a theatrical 7-6 victory in the opening game in Omaha, one in which ASU overcame a 5-2 deficit in the ninth inning.

Never before, or since, in any sport, had ASU and Arizona met with so much at stake.

"I was rooming with (All-American catcher) Ron Hassey, and when it got down to us and ASU again, he would roll his eyes and say, 'We've gotta play those guys AGAIN?' " Wildcat pitcher and Tucson businessman Steve Powers told me in 1999. "But it was that kind of humor that I think defined how we felt. There was no sense of awe. I never considered that we would lose to them again."

Sun Devil coach Jim Brock hoped to avoid an eighth game against Arizona. He knew the baseball gods - the baseball odds - weren't altogether favorable.

"The odds of beating a club eight straight times are astronomical," he said the day before the game. "But not if you've already beaten them seven times. Unfortunately, I hate to admit this, they have really improved."

More drama: the Wildcats would be facing unbeaten (15-0) pitcher Don Hanna, a Rincon High grad. The Sun Devil roster overflowed with talent, perhaps the best team in ASU history; 13 Sun Devils would ultimately reach the major leagues.

The six games in the regular season were typical of the intense rivalry. Games played in Tucson attracted capacity crowds close to 10,000 at Hi Corbett Field. The Sun Devils won three tight games, 2-1, 6-5 and 11-9. The only lopsided game in the series was a 9-4 ASU win at Hi Corbett.

Brock's lineup was imposing. Ken Landreaux, who set an NCAA record with 93 RBIs, batted third. He was batting .413. The first six men in the ASU batting order - Bob Pate, Rick Peters, Landreaux, Clay Westlake, Ken Phelps and Mike Colbern - all batted .346 or higher.

But it's not like Arizona was out of its element.

The three-year stretch under Jerry Kindall, 1974-76, was and remains the best period in school baseball history. The Wildcats won 157 games. No other three-year period produced more than 132.

Arizona's '74 team went 58-6, rolled through the WAC at 16-2, and became the No. 1-ranked team in the nation. But inconceivably, the Wildcats were knocked out of the postseason in a shocking doubleheader loss at Northern Colorado.

A year later, Arizona was at it again, 43-13, eliminated from the NCAA tournament in a painful 1-0 loss to eventual national champion USC.

If anyone was due, it was Arizona. The Wildcats had lost in the championship game in Omaha in 1956, 1959 and 1963.

The stoic Kindall became uncharacteristically demonstrative after the opening-game loss to ASU. The team retreated to a locker room at Rosenblatt Stadium and Kindall walked in, removed his hat and threw it across the room.

He never did that.

"It was as emotional as I ever saw him," Van Horne told me. "We didn't have time to be dejected. It was all business."

Kindall didn't throw his hat in anger, but frustration.

"In the terrible aftermath of that game, our team was just furious," he said. "Not at the umpires or anyone in particular, but furious at the thought of once again having lost a close game (to ASU). I was just heartsick for them. I raised my voice a bit and reminded them that we still had a chance, a very good chance, to win the national championship. They weren't losers. I told them that."

Arizona faced an unlikely trail in the loser's bracket, one that required five consecutive victories. There was no margin for error.

The Wildcats beat Oklahoma, Clemson and Eastern Michigan to set up a rematch with ASU. (The Sun Devils had lost to EMU's All-American pitcher Bob Welch two days earlier).

In 1999, UA right fielder Ken Bolek told me: "People said then, and I would think it holds true now, that ASU might've been the best team in the history of college baseball that year. You'd look for a weak link on the team, someone batting seventh or eighth, and you'd see (1978 NL Rookie of the Year) Bob Horner."

Arizona took a commanding 5-0 lead behind pitcher/hitter Steve Powers and won 5-1. Powers, Hassey, Van Horne, pitcher Bob Chaulk - who pitched a complete-game 7-1 victory over EMU in the finals the next day - and All-American outfielder Dave Stegman were selected to the All-World Series team.

Kindall immediately knew the implications of overcoming the Sun Devils baseball dynasty.

"Beating them was a watershed game for us," Kindall told me in 1991. "For the fans in Tucson, who had suffered longer than I (Kindall was hired in 1972) from the dominance, first under Bobby Winkles, and then Jim Brock, it was such a cleansing victory.

"I had become aware of how much our fans had endured; so many great players and coaches (at the UA) had come so close so many times. It was just beginning to crystallize how important to the university and to the community it was to win the championship. Baseball was our signature sport in 1976."

The reaction from the Sun Devils was numbing.

"It's like a death in the family," Brock said.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News