At home in Omaha: Wildcats pitched, hit their way to 2012 College World Series title

In winning the fourth national title in program history, the Arizona Wildcats went 5-0 at the 2012 College World Series — and a perfect 10-0 overall in the postseason.

Editor’s note: For more than six decades, the UA has been college baseball royalty, making 17 College World Series appearances and winning four national championships. The Star is re-living each of the team’s trips to Omaha.

2012: Cats pitch way to fourth CWS title

What went down: Brandon Dixon ripped an RBI double into the right-field corner and Trent Gilbert followed with a two-run single, and the Arizona Wildcats used a ninth-inning rally to beat South Carolina 4-1 to capture the 2012 College World Series — the UA’s fourth title in program history and first since 1986.

Robert Refsnyder was named the Series’ most outstanding player after going 2 for 3 and scoring the go-ahead run in Arizona’s title-clinching win. The future big-leaguer went 10 for 21 with five RBIs and six runs scored in the College World Series. UA catcher Riley Moore, shortstop Alex Mejia, outfielders Joey Rickard and Refsnyder, designated hitter Bobby Brown and pitcher Konner Wade made the all-tournament team. James Farris started the championship-clinching game in place of All American Kurt Heyer, and earned the win.

Arizona won all five of its games in Omaha, beating Florida State twice, blanking UCLA 4-0 and beating South Carolina in back-to-back nights in the best-ofthree championship series.

From the archives: The Star’s Ryan Finley wrote that Arizona’s team of destiny wouldn’t be denied:

Their so-called defensive substitution delivered the biggest hit of his life. Their No. 9 hitter batted like a cleanup guy. The College World Series’ hottest team found life when things seemed to be falling apart, and because of it, the Arizona Wildcats are national champions. …

The UA’s fourth baseball title, and first since 1986, included two unlikely heroes. But Arizona’s formula for success … remained the same as it was in its first four victories in Omaha: Pitch, play good defense and force the opponent to make a mistake. When South Carolina flinched, the Wildcats capped their run through college baseball’s most brutal gauntlet.

UA beat Florida State twice and shut out UCLA before sweeping South Carolina in the best-of-three championship series in 2012.

He said it: UA coach Andy Lopez said he was blessed to be around the 2012 roster. “Our best players are our best human beings in the program,” he said. “And that’s a real deadly combination when you suit up as a team.”

After Omaha: Refsnyder was drafted by the New York Yankees while the Wildcats made their postseason run, signing as a fifth-round pick. He was in the big leagues less than three years later, making his debut against the hated Boston Red Sox. The infielder/outfielder hit .302 in his first season with the Yankees, but has been unable to replicate it in recent years. He appeared in the big leagues with the Yankees, Blue Jays and Rays every year between 2015-18, but spent 2019 in the minors. He took part in the Texas Rangers’ spring training this year, hitting .333 in 24 at-bats as a non-roster invitee.

In this June 25, 2012 file photo, A spectator rushes the playing field and pats Arizona center fielder Joey Rickard in the seventh inning of Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals against South Carolina in Omaha, Neb. The Division I baseball championship, decided in this city of just under a half-million for the past 70 years, is among the many sporting events canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Eric Francis, file)

The big number: 10. Arizona went 10-0 in the 2012 postseason, and played five consecutive College World Series games without trailing once.

Hansen: Lopez made all the right calls

In a column written the night Arizona won the 2012 College World Series, Star columnist Greg Hansen wrote that coach Andy Lopez made all the right calls:

In the years to come, as Arizona's 10-0 run through the 2012 postseason becomes bigger than life, stories passed from generation to generation will make the Wildcats 10-0 streak seem like 100-0.

Arizona won 'em all, a post-season march through Omaha that matched the school's matchless national championships of 1976, 1980 and 1986 and, depending on who's telling the story, maybe it surpassed 'em all.

The Wildcats outscored their opposition 88-28 in a perfect postseason, including 27-8 at the College World Series. It had almost no numerical resemblance to those national titles won by Jerry Kindall's teams because, if you recall, those champions of yesteryear were endearingly known as the "Cardiac Cats."

Yet if you followed Arizona's four-game sweep at TD Ameritrade Park, either watching on ESPN or sitting through the humidity in downtown Omaha, you'll remember the tension as much as the celebratory fireworks and right-fielder Robert Refsnyder cradling the championship trophy after the final out in the final game of an unforgettable season.

"It's the hardest thing I've ever done," said Refsnyder, the Most Outstanding Player in the 2012 World Series. "We won every game, but it just seemed like such a struggle. It made me understand how good you have to be to get this trophy."

Arizona won 4-1. It seemed like 4-3. Or closer.

It won because UA coach Andy Lopez made two career decisions, bold and productive decisions that will accompany him into the College Baseball Hall of Fame some day.

Lopez started sophomore pitcher James Farris instead of All-American Kurt Heyer, and he did not pinch-hit for defensive replacement Brandon Dixon, who won the game with a double in the ninth inning.

In the coaching boxscore, Lopez was 2 for 2.

Arizona reached the championship game because its core group of five juniors - Refsnyder, Heyer, Joey Rickard, Alex Mejia and Seth Mejias-Brean - were as good as any group of five players in Arizona's long and bountiful baseball history.

But it won Monday because Dixon and Farris delivered in the biggest game of their lives, and the most important game at the UA in 26 seasons. Dixon started one game a year ago. Farris pitched one inning. So don't say this team was ready-made to win the College World Series.

"I saw Coach Lopez at the hotel last night and he told me, 'You've got the ball,' " said Farris, who had not pitched for 22 days. "I was nervous at the beginning, but I turned off my phone, stayed in my hotel room all day and got myself mentally prepared. I just pounded the (strike) zone. I loved being in that moment."

Lopez's faith in Farris was made easier because he had, if necessary, Game 3 and Heyer in reserve, but c'mon, Farris pitched so little last year that he considered transferring. But his options were limited. He had never been recruited by any other school.

And there he was, dueling successfully with South Carolina ace Michael Roth, perhaps the most accomplished pitcher in College World Series history, pitch for pitch.

"James was matched up against a legend," said Lopez. "But he gave us inning after inning after inning after inning. I was happy, happy happy."

In the ninth, with a 1-1 tie, Lopez decided he would pinch-hit for Dixon, a defensive replacement from Southern California who chose Arizona over an offer from Cal-Riverside, of all teams.

Dixon's double to left won the game.

"I really wanted to hit in that situation," Dixon said. "I didn't know what they had in mind, but I wasn't going to look in the dugout for a pinch hitter."

Lopez waffled briefly, but stuck with Dixon when encouraged to do so by assistant coach Matt Siegel.

Again, the Wildcats seemed to be charmed. Everything they did since beating Arizona State and winning a piece of the Pac-12 title on the final day of the regular season, in the bottom of the ninth, every move they made, seemed to work. Isn't that how you win a national championship?

In the fifth inning, trailing 1-0, South Carolina's Roth leaned against the dugout railing and told a Gamecock teammate what almost everyone at TD Ameritrade Park was thinking:

"I said, 'This is what Florida must've felt like last year in the championship game,' " said Roth, who was part of South Carolina's 2010 and 2011 national titles. "When we beat Florida, we were making all the plays. We did everything right. Tonight - this week - that's what Arizona did. "

After the Gamecocks tied it in the seventh, Refsnyder, a willful player whose toughness attracted the New York Yankees and tempted them into drafting the right fielder in the fifth round, suspected that his teammates might be losing their grasp.

"Robert walked up and down the dugout saying, 'We're gonna win this game, we're gonna win this game,' " Lopez remembered. "Even I started to believe him."

After the game, embracing the NCAA trophy, Refsnyder posed for pictures with UA fans standing behind the first-base dugout. At one point, Heyer leaned in to kiss the trophy. Then Mejia, the UA's All-America shortstop, gave his teammate and the trophy a hug.

"Oh, baby," said Mejia. "It doesn't get any better than this."

