At home in Omaha: Wildcats pitched, hit their way to 2012 College World Series title

Editor’s note: For more than six decades, the UA has been college baseball royalty, making 17 College World Series appearances and winning four national championships. The Star is re-living each of the team’s trips to Omaha.
2012: Cats pitch way to fourth CWS title
What went down: Brandon Dixon ripped an RBI double into the right-field corner and Trent Gilbert followed with a two-run single, and the Arizona Wildcats used a ninth-inning rally to beat South Carolina 4-1 to capture the 2012 College World Series — the UA’s fourth title in program history and first since 1986.
Robert Refsnyder was named the Series’ most outstanding player after going 2 for 3 and scoring the go-ahead run in Arizona’s title-clinching win. The future big-leaguer went 10 for 21 with five RBIs and six runs scored in the College World Series. UA catcher Riley Moore, shortstop Alex Mejia, outfielders Joey Rickard and Refsnyder, designated hitter Bobby Brown and pitcher Konner Wade made the all-tournament team. James Farris started the championship-clinching game in place of All American Kurt Heyer, and earned the win.
Arizona won all five of its games in Omaha, beating Florida State twice, blanking UCLA 4-0 and beating South Carolina in back-to-back nights in the best-ofthree championship series.
From the archives: The Star’s Ryan Finley wrote that Arizona’s team of destiny wouldn’t be denied:
Their so-called defensive substitution delivered the biggest hit of his life. Their No. 9 hitter batted like a cleanup guy. The College World Series’ hottest team found life when things seemed to be falling apart, and because of it, the Arizona Wildcats are national champions. …
The UA’s fourth baseball title, and first since 1986, included two unlikely heroes. But Arizona’s formula for success … remained the same as it was in its first four victories in Omaha: Pitch, play good defense and force the opponent to make a mistake. When South Carolina flinched, the Wildcats capped their run through college baseball’s most brutal gauntlet.
He said it: UA coach Andy Lopez said he was blessed to be around the 2012 roster. “Our best players are our best human beings in the program,” he said. “And that’s a real deadly combination when you suit up as a team.”
After Omaha: Refsnyder was drafted by the New York Yankees while the Wildcats made their postseason run, signing as a fifth-round pick. He was in the big leagues less than three years later, making his debut against the hated Boston Red Sox. The infielder/outfielder hit .302 in his first season with the Yankees, but has been unable to replicate it in recent years. He appeared in the big leagues with the Yankees, Blue Jays and Rays every year between 2015-18, but spent 2019 in the minors. He took part in the Texas Rangers’ spring training this year, hitting .333 in 24 at-bats as a non-roster invitee.
The big number: 10. Arizona went 10-0 in the 2012 postseason, and played five consecutive College World Series games without trailing once.
