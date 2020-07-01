At home in Omaha: Wildcats won it all for Jerry Kindall, ailing wife in 1986
At home in Omaha: Wildcats won it all for Jerry Kindall, ailing wife in 1986

UA baseball players celebrate their 10-2 clinching victory over Florida State in the 1986 College World Series.

 bruce mcclelland /ARIZONA DAILY STAR 1986

Editor’s note: For more than six decades, the UA has been college baseball royalty, making 17 College World Series appearances and winning four national championships. The Star is re-living each of the team’s trips to Omaha.

1986: Wildcats win one for ‘JK,’ ailing wife

What went down: Arizona rode two-run homers from Mike Senne and Gar Millay to a 10-2 victory over Florida State in the final, securing coach Jerry Kindall’s third College World Series championship in 10 years.

Arizona’s championship run began when it overcame a seven-run deficit to beat Maine 8-7 in a thrilling opener. The Wildcats engineered a 7-5 victory over Loyola Marymount two days later, then beat Florida State twice, sandwiched around a loss to Miami (Fla.)

The Wildcats’ first victory over the Seminoles came thanks in part to Senne, who belted a three-run homer in the UA’s comeback win.

Senne, first baseman Todd Trafton, and pitcher/designated hitter Gary Alexander all made the all-tournament team. Senne was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.

“This is the biggest thrill of my life,” he told reporters “I’ve never had anything like this happen to me before. It means everything to me.”

From the archives: There was a reason Arizona was able to tee off on FSU pitching in the national title game. The Wildcats knew which pitches were coming. A whistle from the UA dugout alerted players that a fastball was coming. The Star’s Jack Magruder wrote that the Wildcats treated the game like practice:

As in batting practice, the UA had 11 hits — six for extra bases.

As in pitching practice, UA right-hander Gary Alexander had a shutout for eight innings.

As in stealing practice, UA second baseman Tommy Hinzo stole three bases, including home in the seventh, to set a Series championship game record.

The UA led, 10-0, before Florida State, 61-13 and the top-ranked team in the nation, scored two runs in the ninth to avoid its first shutout in 173 games.

UA’s Mike Senne, right, clasps hands with head coach Jerry Kindall as he rounds third base during the team’s game against Florida State in the 1986 College World Series.

He said it: With the championship game in hand, Arizona’s Joe Estes began warming up in the bullpen. It was part of a tradition that began in the Wildcats’ opening-round win over Maine. Every time Gary Alexander threw a pitch, Estes would do the same from the ’pen.

“For karma’s sake,” Estes said. “The bullpen had a lot of karma.”

Former UA baseball coach Jerry Kindall with players Kevin Long, left, and Chip Hale, right, hold the NCAA championship trophy in 1986.

After Omaha: The Wildcats won the national championship for Kindall, whose wife, Georgia, was suffering from Lou Gehrig’s Disease. She attended the series in a wheelchair, but was unable to speak. Georgia Kindall died a year later.

Kindall coached 24 seasons with the Wildcats, winning three Pac-10 titles and a WAC pennant at Arizona.

His teams advanced to the NCAA postseason 12 times during his tenure at UA and played in five College World Series, winning three titles.

Kindall, who remarried, was inducted in to the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2007. He died in 2017 at age 82.

The big number: 45. Hinzo’s big performance in the championship game set the school’s single-season record with 45 steals. His eight in the tournament were also a record.

Hansen on 1986 title

In 2016, Star columnist Greg Hansen wrote that Arizona's 1986 World Series title wouldn't have happened if not for a rousing rally against Maine.

He wrote:

On the day Arizona reached Omaha to play in the 1986 College World Series, reserve outfielder Dave Shermet injured his thumb while catching a line drive in batting practice.

"I took a couple of cuts that day (Wednesday) and was barely able to hold the bat," Shermet said. "I was not swinging with any authority and was scared to death of an inside pitch."

Shermet's sore thumb wasn't regarded as big news because the No. 5 Wildcats hadn't used Shermet as a starting outfielder for two months. He had batted just seven times since April 2.

"I iced my thumb all day Friday," he said. "You could still see seam marks from the ball."

In their CWS opener against Maine that night, the Wildcats weren't likely to need Shermet anyway. The starting pitcher was Nogales junior Gil Heredia, 15-3, who had tied the school record for victories. The Wildcats had a team batting average of .337, highest at the school since 1957, and, behind 15 home runs from first baseman Todd Trafton, the most team home runs in school history.

Further, behind second baseman Tommy Hinzo's 45 stolen bases, the Wildcats led the nation in steals, setting another school record (with 147).

And no one was glassy-eyed by the competition. Arizona returned eight starters from the 1985 CWS, including future MLB infielders Chip Hale and Dave Rohde.

"Last year, we were looking at everybody," Hale said before the opener against Maine. "We were going 'hey, there's Texas, hey, there's Oklahoma State.' We were just content to be there. We didn't have the type of team that could win it. This year we do."

And then Maine climbed all over Heredia and took a 7-0 lead.

It remained that way going to the bottom of the seventh.

"I was very doubtful we could come back," said right fielder Gar Millay. "I thought we'd get some runs, but not eight."

Millay and Trafton both hit two-run homers in the eighth to chop Maine's lead to 7-5. The UA was in such a stressful situation that it had to pinch-hit for star catcher Steve Strong, who had a broken knuckle. Strong hit .423 in the regular season, leading the Pac-10, but couldn't properly grip the bat in Omaha. He was replaced by seldom-used Dave Taylor.

When Taylor was announced as the UA hitter in the bottom of the ninth — two outs, with outfielder Mike Senne on second base — it was a 7-6 game. Arizona coach Jerry Kindall told Shermet to get a bat.

It was serendipity, or something like that.

On a 3-2 pitch, Shermet hit a home run over the left-field fence. Arizona won 8-7. Most of the writers wrote lead paragraphs that said something about "Remember Maine."

Maine has mostly been forgotten, but Shermet's dramatic, walk-off home run remains the most singular at-bat in UA baseball history.

"The pitch was right down the middle," he said that night. "You couldn't have walked the ball to the plate and put it in a better spot."

Given such a great escape, Arizona rolled to the national championship. It beat Loyola Marymount 7-5 two days later and then mashed No. 1 Florida State 9-5 as Heredia won his school-record 16th game. After losing to Miami 4-2, the Wildcats clobbered Florida State in a rematch, 10-2 in the title game.

The team that began the season No. 3 nationally, was No. 1.

