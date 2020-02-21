Austin Wells homers, Jacob Blas steals home as Arizona Wildcats rally to beat Southern Illinois

Austin Wells had three hits and a home run and Jacob Blas ripped an RBI double and stole home for the go-ahead run, and the Arizona Wildcats rallied to beat Southern Illinois 6-5 on Friday afternoon at the Tony Gwynn Legacy in San Diego
Arizona was trailing 5-3 in the fifth inning when it put up three runs, taking the lead.
With runners on first and third and one out, Blas ripped a double to right-center field. Wells scored and Ryan Holgate advanced to third. Branden Boissiere then singled, bringing home Holgate and tying the game. The Wildcats then executed a double-steal, with Boissiere taking second and Blas stealing home, to take the lead.
Staked to its first lead of the game, Arizona turned to its bullpen
Vince Vannelle and Gil Luna combined to retire all 12 batters they faced the rest of the way. Luna struck out the side in the ninth inning, earning the save.
Arizona (4-1) will face Iowa on Saturday afternoon at Fowler Park before finishing the tournament with a game against Nebraska at Tony Gwynn Stadium.