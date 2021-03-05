Balanced attack helps No. 24 Wildcats pound 25th-ranked Oklahoma in Texas

The UA baseball team hammered Oklahoma 12-1 on Friday in Frisco, Texas, to stretch its winning streak to seven.

Donta Williams, Jacob Blas, Branden Boissiere and Jacob Berry all had two hits for UA’s balanced attack, which scored three times in the first inning and twice in the second to take control early.

Ryan Holgate, Daniel Susac, Williams and Berry all drove in two runs against the No. 25 Sooners, while Blas hit a solo homer in the first to give UA a quick 1-0 lead.

No. 24 Arizona (8-2) got five strong innings from starting pitcher Chandler Murphy (2-0), who allowed one run on eight hints. Preston, Price, Riley Cooper and Austin Smith combined for eight strikeouts over four scoreless relief innings.

UA faces Dallas Baptist at the Frisco College Baseball Classic at noon Saturday.