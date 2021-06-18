Baseball bloodlines bind Arizona’s ‘Baby Bombers,’ Jacob Berry and Daniel Susac

Whereas Berry, who mainly has served as the DH this season, might be able to stew between at-bats, Susac has to expel a bad one almost immediately. He understands and embraces his role.

“He's really starting to absorb what it means to be a leader and bring that to the field every day,” said UA pitching coach Nate Yeskie, who coached Andrew at Oregon State and has known the Susacs for over a decade. “Even if he doesn't swing the bat well, did we win? Did you catch well? Did you get that guy through that rough inning? Did you control the tempo? Those little nuance portions of the game is where he's really starting to grow.”

Like his brothers, Daniel always had a passion for baseball. When he was little, he and his dad would talk about all-time MLB greats such as Walter Johnson, Rogers Hornsby and Ted Williams. As he got older, Daniel joined the cradle of catchers who would work out at the baseball facility at Jesuit High School that his father helped build. The group includes major-leaguers Max Stassi (one of Andrew Susac’s best friends), Andrew Knapp and Dom Nunez.

It’s no wonder, then, that Susac has wisdom beyond his 20 years. Take his breakdown of a critical at-bat in Arizona’s 17-16 comeback win over Washington in extra innings on May 14.