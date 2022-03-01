 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bases-loaded walk gives Wildcats win over Dixie State
ARIZONA BASEBALL

Bases-loaded walk gives Wildcats win over Dixie State

  • Updated

Chase Davis

Chase Davis walked with the bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the 10th, forcing in Nik McClaughry and giving Arizona a 2-1 win over Dixie State on Tuesday night at Hi Corbett Field.

McClaughry started the inning with a single for Arizona (8-1), and Daniel Susac then doubled to put runners on second and third. Tanner O'Tremba was intentionally walked, setting up Davis' walk on a full count.

McClaughry scored both runs for UA. He also scored on Susac's RBI triple in the eighth that tied the game at 1-1. Susac was 3 for 5 in the win.

Holden Christian (2-0) earned the win with two scoreless relief innings. He allowed two hits and struck out four. Starter Quinn Flanagan pitched five scoreless innings, striking out nine and giving up only two hits.

Dixie State (4-4) had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the eighth on a sacrifice fly.

UA next hosts Texas State (8-1) for three games starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

The key dates for March Madness

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News