Bases-loaded walk gives Wildcats win over Dixie State

Chase Davis walked with the bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the 10th, forcing in Nik McClaughry and giving Arizona a 2-1 win over Dixie State on Tuesday night at Hi Corbett Field.

McClaughry started the inning with a single for Arizona (8-1), and Daniel Susac then doubled to put runners on second and third. Tanner O'Tremba was intentionally walked, setting up Davis' walk on a full count.

McClaughry scored both runs for UA. He also scored on Susac's RBI triple in the eighth that tied the game at 1-1. Susac was 3 for 5 in the win.

Holden Christian (2-0) earned the win with two scoreless relief innings. He allowed two hits and struck out four. Starter Quinn Flanagan pitched five scoreless innings, striking out nine and giving up only two hits.

Dixie State (4-4) had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the eighth on a sacrifice fly.

UA next hosts Texas State (8-1) for three games starting at 6 p.m. Friday.