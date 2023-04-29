The Oregon State baseball team broke Saturday's game open early and rolled to a 10-4 win over the Arizona Wildcats in Corvallis on Saturday for its second straight victory in the series.

The Beavers (29-13, 13-10 Pac-12) scored three times in the third and added five more runs in the fourth to go up 8-1.

Arizona (23-17, 9-14) scored single runs in the third, fifth, eighth and ninth innings. Kiko Romero was 2 for 4 in the loss with two RBIs and is now hitting .377. Starter Bradon Zastrow (4-3) took the loss, allowing eight runs — six earned — in 3⅓ innings.

Oregon State won the opener late Friday night 2-1 on a two-run, bases-loaded single by Tyce Peterson off Dawson Netz in the bottom of the ninth. Arizona starter Cam Walty tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing five hits and striking out eight. Both of Oregon State's runs were charged to losing pitcher Chris Barraza (1-1). UA scored its only run on a Nik McClaughry steal of home in the fifth.