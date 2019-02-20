Before the bobbleheads, before the opening ceremonies and the jersey retirement, Trevor Hoffman — a former Arizona Wildcat turned baseball Hall of Famer — spoke to the UA baseball team about making their beds, cleaning their lockers and much, much more.
John Daley II of the UA athletic department shot this video of Hoffman's pregame speech, which took place before Friday night's season opener against UMass Lowell at Hi Corbett Field, and posted it to the UA athletic department's YouTube page Wednesday afternoon. The 24th-ranked Wildcats swept the series, and will take on Rice Wednesday night in Houston.
