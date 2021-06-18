Berry on Susac, Susac on Berry: Arizona freshmen dish on each other's games

OMAHA, Neb. — Jacob Berry and Daniel Susac, Arizona’s stellar freshmen, don’t compete with each other when it comes to stats. Which doesn’t mean they don’t compete with each other.

“We do play some ping-pong,” Berry said, “and those are usually some fun games.”

So who’s better?

“Obviously me,” Berry replied.

On the baseball diamond, Berry and Susac have immense respect for each other’s games. The two have earned multiple All-America accolades and have played prominent roles for the Wildcats, who are set to face Vanderbilt in the College World Series on Saturday.

The aspect of Susac’s game that impresses Berry the most is “that he's doing it all as a catcher,” Berry said. Susac has started 58 of 61 games behind the plate. Berry mostly has served as Arizona’s DH.

The aspect of Berry’s game that impresses Susac the most is his “ability to do it from both sides,” Susac said. Susac used to be a switch-hitter. He even was listed as one on Arizona’s opening-day roster.

“It can get tough,” Susac said. “Sometimes one swing doesn't feel good and the other does. ... It seems like it doesn't really matter for him.”

Wildcats are wallopers Here's how Arizona slugging stars Daniel Susac and Jacob Berry match up offensively: Category/Susac/Berry Games/58/60 Batting average/.329/.359 Home runs/12/17 RBIs/61/70 Walks/19/33 Strikeouts/46/54

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.