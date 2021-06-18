 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Berry on Susac, Susac on Berry: Arizona freshmen dish on each other's games
editor's pick

Berry on Susac, Susac on Berry: Arizona freshmen dish on each other's games

The most impressive part of catcher Daniel Susac's game? "He's doing it all as a catcher," teammate Jacob Berry says. Susac has started 58 of the UA's 61 games behind the plate.

 Kelly Presnell ,Arizona Daily Star

OMAHA, Neb. — Jacob Berry and Daniel Susac, Arizona’s stellar freshmen, don’t compete with each other when it comes to stats. Which doesn’t mean they don’t compete with each other.

“We do play some ping-pong,” Berry said, “and those are usually some fun games.”

So who’s better?

“Obviously me,” Berry replied.

On the baseball diamond, Berry and Susac have immense respect for each other’s games. The two have earned multiple All-America accolades and have played prominent roles for the Wildcats, who are set to face Vanderbilt in the College World Series on Saturday.

The aspect of Susac’s game that impresses Berry the most is “that he's doing it all as a catcher,” Berry said. Susac has started 58 of 61 games behind the plate. Berry mostly has served as Arizona’s DH.

The aspect of Berry’s game that impresses Susac the most is his “ability to do it from both sides,” Susac said. Susac used to be a switch-hitter. He even was listed as one on Arizona’s opening-day roster.

“It can get tough,” Susac said. “Sometimes one swing doesn't feel good and the other does. ... It seems like it doesn't really matter for him.”

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to the Chargers and Seahawks to make the playoffs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News