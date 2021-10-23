'Big House,' bigger heart: Arizona outfielder Tyler Casagrande donating $10K to Banner-UMC

Several people in Casagrande’s life have been affected by cancer. He lost two childhood friends to cancer growing up, and Casagrande had been waiting for a time in his life when he could help other affected children.

When Casagrande told friends from back home about how much money he’d raised and where he’d be donating it, they "were fired up" about the efforts, he said.

Once Casagrande realized that he had enough funds to make a true impact, he reached out to the Banner-UMC pediatric center to set up the donation. He visited the hospital and met with Taylor Underwood, the associate director of the pediatric hematology oncology bone marrow transplant unit.

“I wanted to see where my money would be going,” Casagrande said. “She showed me around and we talked for about two hours about what it’d be used for. For me, that was the cooler part because I didn’t even know where it all would go at first.”

Underwood explained the critical needs of children fighting cancer and the needs of their families. She told Casagrande that all $10,000 would go directly to helping provide families essential resources.

Casagrande will present the check to Underwood on Monday morning.