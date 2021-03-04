Blake Paugh's big day helps Arizona rally, beat Oklahoma in Frisco

The No. 24-ranked Arizona baseball team overcame a six-run deficit and beat No. 25 Oklahoma 20-13 at the Frisco (Texas) College Baseball Classic on Thursday.

Down 9-3 after three innings, UA scored four times in both the fourth and fifth, twice in the sixth to go up 13-11, and then six times in the seventh to break the game open.

Blake Paugh went 4 for 6 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs to lead the UA offense. Kobe Kato had three hits and scored five times, while Donta Williams, Jacob Blas, Ryan Holgate, Branden Boissiere and Mac Bingham all had two hits for Arizona (7-2), which had 19 as a team.

Jacob Berry, Blas, Kato and Bingham also all drove in three runs. Williams drew the bases-loaded walk in the sixth that put UA up 12-11. The Wildcats wouldn’t trail again. Berry and Bingham both homered in the victory.

Vince Vannelle (1-0) earned the win in relief after allowing one run in two innings after starter Chase Silseth was touched up for 10 runs in 4 1/3 innings.

The teams meet again at 11 a.m. Friday.