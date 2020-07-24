Blas from the past: Arizona shortstop feels like himself again after series of stoppages

Blas played well in the field, but he wasn’t quite himself. He struck out more than usual, and his batting average fell from .286 to .246 over the course of three hitless games at Arizona State.

He left the third game of the ASU series because of pain in his left knee and wouldn’t return for the rest of the season, missing almost two months. Blas had a strained patellar tendon, the result, he said, of “overuse over time.” He elected to receive platelet-rich plasma injections in both knees. The procedure would sideline him for the rest of 2019, including summer ball, but would provide much-needed relief.

“In order for me to achieve my goals, long term, in baseball, I needed to do that,” said Blas, who was granted a redshirt after appearing in only 17 games. “I was playing in pain, and I feel like I wasn't able to showcase my true abilities.”

Blas came back for the following season stronger and faster. He matched his career high with six doubles in only 59 at-bats. He stole six bases, doubling his output from the previous two years combined. He batted .322 with a .420 on-base percentage.

“I was able to just let myself loose, and that was the best baseball I’ve played in my career at Arizona,” Blas said. “I was playing with a lot of confidence. I was having a lot of fun.