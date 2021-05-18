Bottom of the order helps No. 9 Arizona come out on top vs. New Mexico State

Arizona’s eighth- and ninth-place hitters combined for five hits, four runs and three RBIs in Tuesday’s 14-3 victory over New Mexico State.

It’s a testament to the length and depth of the Wildcats’ lineup – an asset that should serve them well in the upcoming postseason.

“I feel like we have a lot of plug-and-play guys,” UA coach Jay Johnson said. “That's been evident by some guys (who) have been in and contributed at different times during the season.”

No. 9 Arizona (36-13, 19-8 Pac-12) has been relatively fortunate in the injury department but has lost some players for multiweek periods. They include outfielder Blake Paugh and reliever Preston Price.

“We've been able to ride out that storm without anybody even really noticing,” Johnson said. “I think that's probably the biggest benefit (of the depth) and will be going forward.”

The eighth-place hitter, third baseman Tony Bullard, spent a large chunk of the season as a reserve before recently becoming a regular. He has registered at least one hit in seven of his past eight appearances, including his first home run of the season Sunday. He’s 6 for 10 with six RBIs over his past three games and has raised his average to 267.