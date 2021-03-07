 Skip to main content
Branden Boissiere homers among his three hits as Arizona Wildcats double up Missouri 8-4
  Updated
Arizona Wildcats UA baseball logo NEW 2020

The No. 24 Arizona baseball team wrapped up a perfect week by “only” scoring eight runs in an 8-4 win over Missouri on Sunday.

UA (10-2), which has won nine straight overall, outscored its four foes 55-26 at the Frisco College Baseball Classic, including a 20-13 win over No. 25 Oklahoma in the first game of the event Thursday.

Branden Boissiere and Jacob Berry hit back-to-back homers in the second inning Sunday to give UA a 3-0 lead. Missouri rallied to tie the game at 3, but Boissiere scored on a wild pitch in the sixth and Berry drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh to put Arizona up 5-3.

Daniel Susac added a two-run single later in the seventh to make it 8-3.

Boissiere had three hits in the win, while Susac and Ryan Holgate each had two.

Starting pitcher T.J. Nichols improved to 3-0 by allowing three runs in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six and gave up five hits.

Arizona next hosts Wichita State for a four-game series starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Hi Corbett Field.

Up next

Who: Wichita State (6-3) at No. 24 Arizona (10-2)

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Hi Corbett Field

